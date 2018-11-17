Advertisement honcho noted or some of the most memorable ads in the Indian psyche, Alyque Padamsee passed away early morning on Saturday. Apart from some of his path-breaking ads and his brainchild detective Karamchand which became hugely popular, he will also be remembered for portraying the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the movie Gandhi.

The celebrated ad maker was bestowed with multiple felicitations. He was awarded the Padmashri, the fourth highest civilian award by the government of India in the year 2000 for his contributions in the field of advertisement and filmmaking. Alyque was also coronated as the advertising man of the century by the advertising club in Mumbai. He was also felicitated with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Award in the year 2012. As the news of his demise broke, several noted personalities took to Twitter to condole his death. Check out the tweets here:

Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 17, 2018

Saddened by the demise of Shri Alyque Padamsee. A wonderful communicator, his extensive work in world of advertising will always be remembered. His contribution to theatre was also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2018

Oh no no no. A giant amongst men is no more. RIP sir — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen #AlyquePadamsee When he was head of Lintas he’d given me some of my early breaks in advertising photography Ever grateful for the break and opportunity RIP Sir

😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5aZ8EUVT69 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 17, 2018

Alyque was born in a traditional Khoja Muslim family in Gujarat in the year 1928 and was one of the eight of his remaining siblings. He found Lintas India, which went onto becoming the numero uno advertising agency in the country. He is the only Indian to have achieved the highest honours in the advertising world internationally. He is the brother of note pinter Akbar Padamsee and father of actress Shahzan Padamsee.

