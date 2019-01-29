Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva who will be seen making her Bollywood debut this year opposite Priyaank Sharma, son of Padmini Kolhapure and cousin brother of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor. The duo will be seen sharing the silver screens in Karan Kashyap directorial Sab Kushal Mangal. Earlier it was reported that Priyaank Sharma will be launched by Nitin Manmohan’s daughter Prachi.
In an interview with leading daily, Riva said that the film Sab Kushal Mangal is like an unexpected gift as Dad’s ( Ravi Kishan) first movie was also with Nitin sir. Whereas on the other hand, Padmini Kolhapure said that it was Priyaank’s decision to join the film industry there was no pressure on him, it was his choice whether he wanted to be a filmmaker or an actor. This year we will see many new faces in the acting industry whether it be Ananya Panday, Karan Kapadia, Karan Deol, Ahan Shetty or Riva Kishan this year is going to be full of surprises and big debuts. The movie Sab Kushal Mangal will star Akshaye Khanna, Padmini Kohlapure, among others in supporting roles.
