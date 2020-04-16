Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel remains in limelight because of her back to back controversial statements and her agenda over Bollywood celebs. She always remains super active on Twitter and shared her every emotion on every report.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel remains in limelight because of her back to back controversial statements and her agenda over Bollywood celebs. She always remains super active on Twitter and shared her every emotion on every report. Recently Rangoli Chanel shared her views on the Moradabad incident and the thread was followed by many.

But she faces the criticism at the same time, people alleged her for spreading hatred on social media. It cannot be ignored that she is very rude and straightforward while expressing her views. In a similar manner, she shared her point on the report which leads to the hatred on social media. Because of her video and her post shared on Twitter.

After many people complain on her, Twitter has decided to suspend her account. Well, in the past few days everyone is posting and sharing a lot of things without fact-checking it. Many social media sites have also made some barriers to the use of the application. Talking about Kangana Ranaut, it seems that she is spending her quarantine so solely. There are no such updates from her side but Rangoli Chandel can’t keep herself calm on several issues.

Rangoli Chandel has made many comments on the celebrities, Politicians and others she has a keen interest in the surroundings and she even take part in all the activities. She has been criticized a number of times while putting her views on social media platforms. Although she is consistent to put her points.

