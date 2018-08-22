Stree song Aao Kabhi Haveli Par: Kriti Sanon just made her debut to the world of item songs with the grooving track Aao Kabhi Haveli Par and we are more than excited for it! who had thought that the memes that made us laugh till yesterday will make us groove to its beat today! cheers to the new craze "Aao Kabhi Haveli Par"!

Out of all the attractive labels in a movie, item songs have become a key to hitting the box! Shraddha Kapoor and Raj Kumar Rao starrer upcoming horror-comedy movie “Stree’’ is all set to hit the cinemas on August 31. There are many new flavours coming with the movie as both of these actors are very new to “horror” and thus it will be an interesting piece of work. It is needless to mention how gorgeous and mesmerizing Kriti Sanon is looking in the song. She has carried the ghostly atmosphere of the movie very well in the song too.

There is a very active promotional drive going on for the movie on all social media platforms. The new item song starring Kriti Sanon which has released today has created a very welcoming atmosphere for the movie by the audience. There are notably very good and positive responses given by them. The official Twitter handle of Maddock Films, the movie’s production house, has been sharing memes, some of which have been retweeted by Rajkummar.

This is coming as a surprise to the people that the Amrish Puri dialogue which used to make us laugh to the core with its memes is now a song.

You will love this different kind of visualisation of any song #AaoKabhiHaveliPe https://t.co/9E86lRzsqc pic.twitter.com/LeKHNmv0Nu — पुच्की 😹 🇮🇳 (@miss_busy_bandi) August 22, 2018

Kriti Sanon has created a buzz among her fans by proposing a challenge named #HaveliChallenge and has asked her fans to groove on the beat of “aao kabhi haveli par” and send their own created versions. The person who sends the best version will get a chance to meet Kriti Sanon. the excitement that the fans are showing on the release of the song, indicates a huge number of participants in this challenge.

