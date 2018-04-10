Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is back at the target of online trolls for failing to solve a maths puzzle. When the editor of a leading daily tweeted a maths puzzle, Sonam tried to attempt the puzzle but ended up giving a wrong answer. Despite getting trolled online, the diva maintained her calm and admitted that she is terrible at maths.

From body shaming comments, mocking her for distinct fashion statement to criticising her for keeping her viewpoint forward, Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to online trolling. However, her latest response to twitterati trolling her for her inability to solve a mathematical puzzle proves that she has mastered the art. It all began when Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai tweeted a mathematical puzzle, which had several triangles inside one triangle and asked his followers to solve it. As an enthusiastic follower, Sonam responded to the tweet but ended up giving a wrong answer.

Just as expected, it did not take long for the twitterati to come in action and mock the actor for her lack of general knowledge, or should we say, mathematical knowledge. As soon as Sonam realized what had just happened, she took it in a sporting way and tweeted that she is “terrible at math.” In a follow up tweet, she added, “Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol.”

Correct ans is 18. Go n take tuition from Prodigal Science 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vt8zb1Okfv — Rahul Bhagwat (@rahulbhagwat28) April 9, 2018

mam, ask Aliya, c cn help u pic.twitter.com/Enxh22elib — झूठेन्द्र बाहुबली🍮 (@MeenaDee2) April 9, 2018

You're terrible at acting as well. — forgettofunny (@Forget2funny) April 9, 2018

atleast you are honest and you didn't google or copy other's answer like the people trying to troll you. Answers to arithmatic puzzles can be copied easily, one should try copying your honesty and courage. pic.twitter.com/Uxm3araMb1 — Sarang Kulkarni (@sarangk_neutral) April 10, 2018

Arjun : Proud moment for kapoor khandan. pic.twitter.com/h5RAHNMyML — M A N I S H W A G H E L A (@iManishWaghela) April 9, 2018

On the work front, Sonam will be starring in her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding along with Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania. Along with that, she will be also seen Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Ladhki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, in which she will be starring along with her dad Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla for the first time. The actress had earlier shared a photo from the film sets and captioned, “Ek Ladki ko dekha! My first shot with my father after 10 years in this industry! Thank you @shellychopradhar for writing something compelling enough for me to take the plunge and thank you #vidhuvinodchopra for making it happen!”

