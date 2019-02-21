Film producer Rajkumar Barjatya breathed his last today leaving the film industry in utter shock. The Hum Aapke Hain Kaun producer, who is known for producing several blockbuster hits, including Hum Aapke Hain Kon, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and many more over the years passed away today in Mumbai’s Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. Film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh tweeted that he was saddened and shocked by the extremely soft-spoken person. He shared his heartfelt condolences on social media showing his grief.
Rajkumar Bharjatya ‘s father Tarachand Barjatya had founded Rajshri Productions, which produces family-oriented film mainly. He was known for his works during the 1960s through the 1980s. Rajkumar’s son Sooraj Barjatya is a director and producer as well, who has won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for Hum Aapke Hain Koun. His last directorial venture was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
The demise of the producer has stirred a storm on the Internet with Twitterati mourning in his grief and sharing their condolences to the humble personality.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher stated in his tweet that he is deeply saddened to know about the demise of Rajkumar and wrote that he had known him since his first film Saaransh. He added that Barjatya was the most humble and amazingly knowledgable human being and had childlike curiosity. He used to talk to him for hours about goodness.
Leave a Reply