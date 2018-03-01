Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is always seen with a bright smile on her face, was trolled by the Twitterati for smiling at legendary actor Sridevi's condolence meet. Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit to Kajol had reached the Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the legendary actress. Earlier, Jacqueline had also paid a musical tribute to Sridevi on her Instagram profile.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has enraged Twitter as photos of her smiling at the condolence meeting of legendary actor Sridevi goes viral on social media. As millions of fans and the film fraternity mourned over the demise of Bollywood’s hawa hawai, Jacqueline’s smiling picture came as a shock for the Twitteratis, who trolled the actress for the same. One of the user commented, “@Asli_Jacqueline don’t pretend ur heartbroken . U should be ashamed of ur act . #ShameOnYou” , while another added, For once, you don’t have to be at your chirpy best @Asli_Jacqueline Seems like you were there for lobbying and look test to potential directors.”

@Asli_Jacqueline don't pretend ur heartbroken . U should be ashamed of ur act . #ShameOnYou . pic.twitter.com/HAZw7s7pEC — Parveen Kumar Shukla (@Parveen05984063) March 1, 2018

For once, you don't have to be at your chirpy best @Asli_Jacqueline

Seems like you were there for lobbying and look test to potential directors — ROHIT SHARMA (@rohit_mhpl) March 1, 2018

@Asli_Jacqueline are u laughing ? Please note you are at condolences meet. Always laughing fine but at condolences meet ? — Manvendra Bele (@iammanvendrab) March 1, 2018

Dear @Asli_Jacqueline

If you don’t have respect for departed soul then avoid going for last rites just for the sake of media coverage. There was nothing to smile. #Sridevi was not only a actress but she was an institution of acting. A legend! Respect her. — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) February 28, 2018

Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral ?? smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show ur USELESS formalities #Sridevifuneral #RIPSridevi #Fake #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/1j8tZFm9yE — Deep S Singh (@deep20ss) February 28, 2018

Sridevi left for the heavenly abode on February 24th in Dubai due to accidental drowning. From Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit to Kajol and Ajay Devgan reached the Celebration sports club to pay their last respects to the legendary actress. Draped in a Kanjeevaram Saree with her favourite red lipstick, Sridevi was cremated at the Vile Parle crematorium as Boney Kapoor performed her last rites.

Earlier, Jacqueline had taken to her Instagram account to pay a musical tribute to the late actress. She captioned, “Today has been a daze for me.. so many things to digest.. she went too soon.. I was always an admiring fan to her, she was always so gracious and kind to me.. her passing has taught me something… life is so short and so fragile, every moment counts, this is not a rehearsal.. there will never be anyone like her.. RIP #sridevi 💔”. On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Remo D’ Souza’s upcoming film Race 3 opposite Salman Khan.

