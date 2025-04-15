Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

The scene, which includes acts of intimidation and disruptive behavior in the presence of a praying congregation, has been deemed offensive and hurtful by church leaders.

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Sunny Deol's Jaat faces backlash from Christian community


The recently released Bollywood film Jaat, featuring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Viineet Kumar Singh, has stirred significant controversy following its theatrical debut on April 10.

The film is under fire from the Christian community for a scene that they claim disrespects their religious sentiments and sacred practices.

Scene Inside Church Sparks Outrage

The controversy centers on a particular scene showing actor Randeep Hooda standing beneath a crucifix inside a church’s pulpit—a sacred space in Christian worship.

The scene, which includes acts of intimidation and disruptive behavior in the presence of a praying congregation, has been deemed offensive and hurtful by church leaders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Community Accuses Filmmakers of Malicious Intent

Representatives of the Christian community argue that the portrayal constitutes desecration of the pulpit and allege that it reflects a deeper attempt to malign the Christian faith in India. They believe the scene promotes an anti-Christian narrative by showcasing violence and coercion within a religious setting.

Although initial plans included staging protests outside movie theatres, police intervened and halted the demonstrations. Instead, community leaders submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding an immediate ban on Jaat’s screening.

The community is also calling for legal action against the filmmakers and cast under laws protecting religious sentiments.

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued

Christian leaders have issued a two-day deadline for authorities to respond to their demands. If no action is taken within that period, they have warned of escalated protests and further legal recourse.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Naveen Malineni under the People Media Factory banner, in collaboration with Maitri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad. What was meant to be a powerful action drama now faces heavy criticism and potential legal battles due to allegations of religious insensitivity.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything 

Filed under

sunny deol Sunny Deol Jaat movie

newsx

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App
newsx

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!
Kesha has thrown a subtle

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-...
newsx

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name
Nag Ashwin and a still fr

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar...
Melinda French Gates has

‘What Keeps Me Up Are Young Children Dying: Melinda Gates Warns Against US Cuts to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-...

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar...

Entertainment

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?