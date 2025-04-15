Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

The scene, which includes acts of intimidation and disruptive behavior in the presence of a praying congregation, has been deemed offensive and hurtful by church leaders.

The recently released Bollywood film Jaat, featuring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Viineet Kumar Singh, has stirred significant controversy following its theatrical debut on April 10.

The film is under fire from the Christian community for a scene that they claim disrespects their religious sentiments and sacred practices.

Scene Inside Church Sparks Outrage

The controversy centers on a particular scene showing actor Randeep Hooda standing beneath a crucifix inside a church’s pulpit—a sacred space in Christian worship.

The scene, which includes acts of intimidation and disruptive behavior in the presence of a praying congregation, has been deemed offensive and hurtful by church leaders.

Community Accuses Filmmakers of Malicious Intent

Representatives of the Christian community argue that the portrayal constitutes desecration of the pulpit and allege that it reflects a deeper attempt to malign the Christian faith in India. They believe the scene promotes an anti-Christian narrative by showcasing violence and coercion within a religious setting.

Although initial plans included staging protests outside movie theatres, police intervened and halted the demonstrations. Instead, community leaders submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding an immediate ban on Jaat’s screening.

The community is also calling for legal action against the filmmakers and cast under laws protecting religious sentiments.

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued

Christian leaders have issued a two-day deadline for authorities to respond to their demands. If no action is taken within that period, they have warned of escalated protests and further legal recourse.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Naveen Malineni under the People Media Factory banner, in collaboration with Maitri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad. What was meant to be a powerful action drama now faces heavy criticism and potential legal battles due to allegations of religious insensitivity.

