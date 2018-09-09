Samantha Akkineni has reposted several videos on Instagram of the celebrities and fans who took up her U-Turn dance challenge. Everyone can be seen grooving on the Karma Theme song. The video song features Samantha Akkineni and Anirudh's Ravichander. The song is composed by Ashwin Ravichander.

Samantha Akkineni and Anirudh Ravichander’s song The Karma Theme from her Telugu, Tamil movie U-Turn is breaking the internet and fans can’t get enough of the foot-tapping peppy song track. A few days back, Samantha challenged her fans and celebrities to match her dance steps of the song track after its release on Instagram. She asked everyone to take the U-turn challenge and upload their dance video, tag her. If she would like her video, she would repost it. The social media is flooded with the dance videos in no seconds and can be seen enjoying the dance track.

Recently, the makers released a video song and raised the curiosity to watch the movie. U-Turn is an upcoming Kannada thriller film. The ‘Karma theme’ is the song anthem, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichandran with Alisha Thomas. The movie is starred by Samantha Akkineni, Rahul Ravichandran and Aadhi Penisetty.

Samantha is featured as an investigative journalist. While speaking to Times of India, Pawan Kumar said that Aadi would be essaying the cop’s role and Rahul would play Samantha’s boyfriend in the film. They were talking to a few more actresses for another role. They would confirm the same in a few days’ time. It was also speculated that Nayanthara and Nithya Menen were being considered as a replacement for Samantha.

‘U-turn’ is a remake of Kannada film with the same name. The movie is directed by Pawan Kumar and the film is slated to release on September 13.

The Kannada film portrays a story of an investigative journalist relating to an accident-prone junction, where people die when they try to violate traffic rules. The film was inspired by the Malayalam remake called Careful (2017).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More