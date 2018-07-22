Actor Samantha Akkineni released the first look of her upcoming film bilingual U-Turn on social media on Sunday, July 22. Helmed by Pawan Kumar, the story of the film revolves around a journalist who is investigating a crime. The film is going to hit the screens on September 12.

The film is a suspense thriller about a clutch of accidents which occur at a particular location in Bengaluru. It has been appreciated for its impactful storyline and its performances by its lead actors.

Besides, Samantha the film also features Rahul Ravindran, Aadhi Pinisetty and Bhumika Chawla in lead rules. The plot of the film stresses on a journalist who investigates a crime.

The film is being released in Tamil and Telugu as well. The year marks to be very successful for Samantha, since all her films: Rangasthalam, Irumbuthirai and Mahanati, turned out to be a blockbuster. The actor has also some really interesting roles to play.

