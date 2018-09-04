After the release of the promotional song titled 'The Karma Theme' of the remake of the Kannada film 'U-Turn', the newlywed Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't contain her excitement about her new thriller movie. The promotional video song has featured Samantha and the music composer Anirudh Ravichandran.

Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni is in no mood to take rest after giving hits like Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Irumbu Thirai, as the newlywed actor is all set to entertain her fans with a yet another thriller movie, U-Turn. Releasing the promotional song of the movie titled The Karma Theme, the makers have left the actor’s fans even more curious about this new remake project of the Kannada film.

An elated Samantha took to Twitter to share the promotional song video. Calling the song as the dance anthem, she stated she is very excited for this song and it should be credited to the music composer Anirudh Ravi Chander. They would be releasing a special song on Monday at 10 in the morning. She had even apologised to her fans for the delay in the release of the song.

Never knew I could be this excited about a song . That’s what @anirudhofficial does .. ❤️ we will be releasing this special song on Monday at 10am . Sorry for the delay . But it will worth it . The new dance anthem is here . @SS_Screens @pawanfilms #UTurnFromSeptember13 pic.twitter.com/ycJIrbT0tG — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 31, 2018

In the video, vivacious Samantha and dapper Anirudh Ravichander are seen dancing on the peppy beats of the song. The foot-tapping song has already garnered 334,079 views on the official Youtube channel of Sony Music India. She looks stylish as ever in the song.

Eagerly awaiting for this 😄 — ☆Jensila Sharon･ﾟ (@JensilaSharon1) August 31, 2018

Ohhooo 😍🔥🔥🔥 — Hari Haran (@hari27396) August 31, 2018

Eagerly waiting dear Rock Star 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/WGIwa7UGlx — ☆Jensila Sharon･ﾟ (@JensilaSharon1) September 1, 2018

Thanx Rock Star 😍 — ☆Jensila Sharon･ﾟ (@JensilaSharon1) August 31, 2018

The microblogging site is flooded with the compliments for Samantha and Anirudh Ravichander. The music composer, Anirudh Ravichnader has also shared the promotional song on his Twitter handle.

Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the song video was shot by cinematographer Niketh Bommireddy and choreographed by Yashwanth.

The movie is the official remake of Kannada hit film of the same name. The director Pawan Kumar of the original has helmed the remake in Tamil and Telugu. The original Kannada film starred Shraddha Srinath, Roger Narayan and Radhika Chetan in the lead roles.

However, in the remake, Tamil and Telugu version of U-Turn features Aadhi Pinisetty and Rahul Ravindran. U-Turn is a story that revolves around a female journalist who gets entangled in a serious situation while trying to crack a murder case.

