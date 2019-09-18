U2 concert in Mumbai: Irish rockers U2 will be having their first-ever concert in India this year. The show will take place in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on December 15, 2019. U2's lead singer Bono has talked about Irish PM Leo Varadkar's Mumbai roots.

Finally, popular Irish rock band U2 is set to perform in India, a couple of decades far from their heydays of the late 1980s and 1990s. Yes, and they are excited to perform for their Indian fans this year in their home country. The band will have their maiden Indian concert on December 15 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Reports said U2 will perform in India as a part of their Joshua Tree 2019 tour which kickstarts this November. Recent years have seen stars like Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Shakira, Cold Play, Skrillex, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Tiesto, and more, performing in packed venues in the country. U2 bassist Adam Clayton said he is looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, while lead singer Bono evoked India and Ireland’s common struggles for freedom from Britain.

Speaking to Rolling Stone India, Bono listed the common factors between Ireland and India: they have the same colours in the flag, they fought the British for independence. Bono said even Mahatma Gandhi had remarked on the struggle for Irish independence and its importance in creating the non-violent satyagraha that ousted the British in India.

Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, said Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar is of Maharashtrian origin and was educated in Mumbai.

Bono also said they feel that a lot of people have made their concerts successful since their shows have been popular over the years. The Joshua Tree tour 2019 is to commemorate the band’s 1987 album that set them on the road to international stardom. The Joshua Tree tour 2019 concerts will begin in Auckland from November 8 and will be held in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth along with Tokyo, Singapore, Manila, and Seoul.

Tickets will be available on bookmyshow.com and livenation.com from October 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App