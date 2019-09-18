U2 show The Joshua Tree 2019 tour in Mumbai: Here's a good news for all the fans of a popular Irish band U2 who were eagerly waiting for their performance in India. The band with the lead singer is all set to perform in Mumbai. In an exclusive conversation with a leading daily, The Edge mentioned that they made India a priority on this tour because it's a culmination of several of U2's ambition to stage a show in India for their audience.

U2 show The Joshua Tree 2019 tour in Mumbai: Popular Irish rock band U2 is all set to enthrall India during their mega show at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on December 15, 2019. The announcement was made by none other than the rock band’s drummer and co-founder Larry Mullen in an Instagram post. In a statement, Mullen said Mumbai is the perfect city to end U2’s The Joshua Tree 2019 (JT 2019) tour and he was very excited to see people there. The pre-sales will begin from September 24.

The popular rock band, that dominated the world music industry for the past four decades, will be ending their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour in India.

On being questioned about why U2 took so long to come to India, The Edge told Bombay Times their shows are quite complicated because they prefer custom hardware, video screens and sometimes they feel they can’t take their shows to all the places that they intend on going to. However, he said that they made India a priority on this tour and it’s a culmination of so many years of U2’s ambition to stage a show in India for their audience.

U2’s bass guitarist Adam Clayton said there is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp and they are looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, India which is famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theatre, literature, food and much more.

Leading man Bono said they have been waiting for this moment for the last 40 years. He said they are going to find it out if a large enough audience exists for them in India because people used to say that there was great interest in U2’s music in the country and they don’t know what to expect.

Keeping in mind the price-sensitive audience Bono also said the rock band would ensure that the ticket price doesn’t go up.

On its website, U2 declared the following things regarding the availability of tickets for the mega show:

Sale of tickets for the Mumbai show opens on Tuesday October 1, 2019, and is preceded by two pre-sales.

1. Presales to U2.com subscribers open on Tuesday, September 24 (12 noon IST) and it will continue till Wednesday, September 25 (23.59 pm IST).

The rock band said there will be a 4 ticket limit for U2.com subscribers. All subscribers will be emailed with details of how they participate in next week’s Mumbai presale. (Subscriptions are now open)

2. Local Promoter Presale: Registrations are open today and runs until next Monday, September 23 (23.59 pm IST) at www.in.bookmyshow.com for fans to take part in the PhonePe presale. The PhonePe presale follows the U2.com subscriber pre-sale and runs from Thursday, September 26 (12 pm) to Sunday, September 29 (11.59 pm).

General Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, October 1 at 12 noon IST. Reserved seats range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 14,000 with General Admission tickets starting at Rs 6,000 (plus applicable service fees). Tickets will be available on www.bookmyshow.com and www.livenation.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App