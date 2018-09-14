Bollywood actor Uday Chopra is back again in the limelight for his controversial statements and this might not come as a surprise for a lot of Twitter users. Known to sweep everyone off their feet with his sense of humour, Uday took to his official Twitter handle on September 13 and advocated that India should legalise Marijuana.
In a series of tweets, Uday stated that Marijuana is a part of Indian culture and once it is legalised and taxed, it can serve as a huge revenue source. Highlighting how legalising Marijuana will remove the criminal activities associated with him, he added that it has a lot of medical benefits. Clarifying that he does not personally use Marijuana, Uday called it a wise move.
Soon after Uday posted his thoughts on the social media platform, Twitterati did not spare the actor and trolled him endlessly. One of the Twitter user noted that it is easy for Uday to say that since he does not have to work for living but what about a stoned workforce. Responding to the same, Uday stated that he wonders why the same argument did not stop people from legalising alcohol and added that the benefits of Marijuana are too many to list.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Uday Chopra’s stance on legalising Marijuana:
Uday Chopra, who is the son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, made his Bollywood debut with the film Mohabbatein and later starred in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and the Dhoom franchise, i.e Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3.
