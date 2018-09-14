Bollywood actor Uday Chopra, who rose to fame with Dhoom franchise, has sparked new controversy with his stance on legalising marijuana. Expressing his views on the same, Uday stated that Marijuana is a part of Indian culture and highlighted its medical benefits. Stating he does not personally use Marijuana, Uday called it a wise move.

Bollywood actor Uday Chopra is back again in the limelight for his controversial statements and this might not come as a surprise for a lot of Twitter users. Known to sweep everyone off their feet with his sense of humour, Uday took to his official Twitter handle on September 13 and advocated that India should legalise Marijuana.

In a series of tweets, Uday stated that Marijuana is a part of Indian culture and once it is legalised and taxed, it can serve as a huge revenue source. Highlighting how legalising Marijuana will remove the criminal activities associated with him, he added that it has a lot of medical benefits. Clarifying that he does not personally use Marijuana, Uday called it a wise move.

I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

And no I do not use it. I just really think it’s a wise move, given our history with the plant. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

Soon after Uday posted his thoughts on the social media platform, Twitterati did not spare the actor and trolled him endlessly. One of the Twitter user noted that it is easy for Uday to say that since he does not have to work for living but what about a stoned workforce. Responding to the same, Uday stated that he wonders why the same argument did not stop people from legalising alcohol and added that the benefits of Marijuana are too many to list.

Easy for you to say when you don’t have to work for a living. Imagine a stoned workforce. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) September 13, 2018

So your argument is that don’t make it legal cause everyone will be stoned. Wonder why that same reasoning didn’t stop people from legalizing alcohol #Flawed — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

The benefits are too many to list. A brief google search will educate you I’m sure. Anyway it’s better than being schooled by people like me who have no work. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

I didn’t mean that in a negative way. It’s totally cool if you don’t have a job job, allows you to explore your interests more freely. Also, I had googled the benefits once but nothing as such stood out. Pot is still a drug, it’s not the same as drinking a green smoothie. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) September 13, 2018

Just to give you some perspective…coffee is also a drug! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

Uday Chopra, who is the son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, made his Bollywood debut with the film Mohabbatein and later starred in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and the Dhoom franchise, i.e Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3.

