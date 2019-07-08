Judgementall Hai Kya The Wakhra Song audience and celebrity reaction: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are stealing the show with the track The Wakhra Song from their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. Released just a few hours ago, the song is being praised for its beats, styling and the electrifying chemistry between lead actors.

As the song rakes in views on YouTube, social media users are all praises for it and have thanked Ekta Kapoor for convincing Kangana Ranaut to do the song. One of the Twitter user has said that Rajkumar and Kangana share an electrifying chemistry in the song and it is going to be a chartbuster for a long time. Many have praised the styling in the song while The Wakhra Song is being hailed as the song of the year.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media and Entertainment and ALT Entertainment, Judgementall Hai Kya marks the second collaboration of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao after Queen. Slated to hit the silver screens on July 26, the film will clash with Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma on its release day.

Take a look at The Wakhra Song’s social media reaction here:

Must thank @ektaravikapoor for convincing Kangana to do this song. @RajkummarRao and Kangana, what an electrifying chemistry!! This song is gonna be a chartbuster for a long long time #TheWakhraSong

Really needed this one — !!!Reet!!!! (@CuriousReet) July 8, 2019

I saw the teaser of #TheWakhraSong yesterday and thought, "oh God! One more remix" but they got RAJAKUMARI !!!!! — MANASI (@CurlyStory) July 8, 2019

Thanks Ekta, Kangana is looking drop dead gorgeous, her best sexy self ever ! 🙂 — Om (@om_rish) July 8, 2019

After Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga, Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi and Dhaakad. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is currently shooting for his upcomimg film RoohiAfza. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Made In China and Turram Khan.

