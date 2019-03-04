Udham Singh biopic: After the blockbuster success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been roped in for Shoojit Sircar's next film titled Udham Singh. The biopic is based on the life of the freedom fighter who assassinated Micheal O'Dwyer, former British's India lieutenant governor of Punjab to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is riding high after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strikes, has signed his next film with Shoojit Sircar. The film revolves around freedom fighter Udham Singh who assassinated former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab of British India Micheal O’Dwyer to take the revenge of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It will be the first time that the actor-director duo will be working together in a film project.

Talking about casting Vicky for the role, the filmmaker has been quoted by a news portal as saying that the actor has been making some brave choices when it comes to films. He wanted an actor who would give his heart and soul to the film. The fact that Vicky is a Punjabi boy and the film revolves around a Punjabi man, makes him the apt choice for the film.

On getting an opportunity to work with Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Kaushal stated that it is a dream come true for him as he is a huge admirer of the filmmaker’s craft. He added that the way Shoojit Sircar looks at his character and his world in the film is extraordinary and beautiful. The Udham Singh biopic is slated to release in 2020. However, the shooting of the film will kickstart next month.

Along with the biopic, Vicky Kaushal has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film is also scheduled for a 2020 release.

