Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Udham Singh which is helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Recently, the reports revealed that the director has a plan to execute the shoot of the film as the script demands a lot of seasonal changes along with different locations, so the actor might shoot for the film for the upcoming months.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to astonish fans with his versatile roles in the films. Starting from portraying roles like Iqbal Syed in Raaz to Major Vihaan Singh in Uri, the actor masters the talent of garnering the attention of his huge fan base with his talent and skills. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Udham Singh which is a biopic film directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Earlier the makers of the film wanted to feature Irrfan Khan in the lead roles but the actor got diagnosed with endocrine cancer so the director waited for the actor to return. Post to which Irrfan suggested the makers to carry forward the work of the film without any delay.

After which, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal was finalised for the lead role in the film. The actor is best known for his films like Uri, Raazi, Sanju and Lust Stories and never leaves a stone unturned to impress his fans. Vicky Kaushal is the biggest poster boy in the industry and all the filmmakers are keen to work with the actor because of his dedication towards work and innocence.

Recently, a source revealed that Shoojit has a full-fledged plan which he will follow for the film. The director doesn’t like compromising with the scale of the film. Moreover, the script of the film demands a lot of seasonal changes so the director has planned the whole schedule in such a way that he can now plan the shoot in real time which will take place in the next seven months.

Meanwhile, the director of the film will soon start with his upcoming film Gulaabo Sitaabo with the Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana in lead roles. Moreover, Vicky Kaushal is also busy digging out dates for his ongoing commitments. Vicky Kaushal last appeared in Uri: The Surgical Strike, which broke many records at the box office and was also among the highest grosser films of the year.

