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Home > Entertainment News > Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Trisha Krishnan Remark; Khushbu Sundar Demands Public Apology

Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Trisha Krishnan Remark; Khushbu Sundar Demands Public Apology

Udhayanidhi Stalin has been detained after a controversial remark involving actor Trisha Krishnan triggered a political and social media storm. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has called the comment “crass” and demanded an unconditional apology.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Trisha Krishnan Remark (Photo:X)
Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Trisha Krishnan Remark (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 12:37 IST

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing criticism over a remark he made during a public gathering in Thanjavur on Monday. The comment came while he was addressing the Cauvery water dispute and taking aim at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay. During the speech, a section of the crowd reportedly chanted Trisha Krishnan’s name. Udhayanidhi responded with a remark that was widely interpreted online as a double entendre involving the actor. A clip of the exchange quickly circulated across social media, prompting criticism from Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and others.

The controversy has since moved beyond social media, with police detaining Udhayanidhi from his Chennai residence on Tuesday following a case linked to allegedly defamatory remarks against Vijay and the comments made at the gathering.

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Khushbu Sundar Calls Remark ‘Crass’ And Demands Apology

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has now entered the controversy, strongly condemning Udhayanidhi’s remarks about Trisha. In a statement shared on Instagram, Khushbu described the speech as “crass, cheap and deeply derogatory” and argued that women should not be dragged into political battles. She also accused political discourse of normalising insults against women.

Khushbu further said that Udhayanidhi, as a political leader seeking to govern Tamil Nadu, should understand the responsibility that comes with public speech. She ended her statement by demanding that he issue Trisha an unconditional public apology.

Why Has Trisha Been Dragged Into The Vijay-Udhayanidhi Row?

The controversy comes amid an increasingly intense political contest between Udhayanidhi’s DMK and Vijay’s TVK. Vijay, who has transitioned from a hugely popular film career into politics, is now a central figure in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. The Cauvery dispute was the original subject of Udhayanidhi’s speech, but the Trisha reference shifted attention towards the actor and Vijay’s personal sphere. The incident has also reignited criticism over the use of women and celebrities in political rhetoric. 

The police action has added another layer to an already heated political controversy. Meanwhile, criticism from Khushbu and other voices, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada, has kept the focus firmly on the remarks involving Trisha and the question of accountability in public discourse.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Trisha Krishnan Remark; Khushbu Sundar Demands Public Apology
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Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Trisha Krishnan Remark; Khushbu Sundar Demands Public Apology

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Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Trisha Krishnan Remark; Khushbu Sundar Demands Public Apology
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