Tuesday, March 11, 2025
‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan has been at the center of online discussions for the past month after a video from one of his live concerts went viral. The footage sparked widespread reactions as social media users shared and commented on the unexpected turn of events during his performance.

'Udit Ki Pappi': Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

Udit Narayan has been at the center of online discussions for the past month after a video from one of his live concerts went viral.


Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan has been at the center of online discussions for the past month after a video from one of his live concerts went viral. The footage sparked widespread reactions as social media users shared and commented on the unexpected turn of events during his performance.

The viral clip captured Udit Narayan performing on stage when a female fan approached him for a selfie. The singer, known for his evergreen songs, graciously bent down to pose for the photo. However, in a surprising moment, the fan turned around and gave him an impromptu kiss on the cheek. What happened next left the audience and netizens stunned—Udit Narayan playfully held the fan’s neck from behind and kissed her in return.

Online Reactions and Social Media Backlash

The video quickly gained traction online, with netizens reacting in various ways. While some found the moment lighthearted and humorous, others criticized the singer’s actions, leading to a wave of trolling and discussions across social media platforms. Memes, opinions, and debates surrounding the incident continued to trend, making Udit Narayan a widely talked-about figure online.

Udit Narayan Breaks Silence at Film Event

Addressing the viral clip for the first time, Udit Narayan recently spoke about the incident in a humorous manner at a film event. The singer was a special guest at the pre-release event of choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya’s upcoming film Pintu Ki Pappi. The movie, featuring actors Shushant, Jaanyaa Joshi, Viidhi, Vijay Raaz, and Ganesh Acharya himself, revolves around a quirky storyline where every girl the protagonist kisses ends up marrying someone else.

During the event, Udit Narayan took the opportunity to joke about his viral video, drawing laughter from the audience. Commenting on the film’s title, he said, “Khoobsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur, Udit ki pappi toh nahi?” (Translation: “Your film has a beautiful title, Pintu Ki Pappi. But what about Udit’s kiss?”)

Continuing his lighthearted take on the situation, he added, “Yeh bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi hi yeh release hona tha, matlab music. Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai woh jo, Australia mein, aap dekh rahe hain.” (Translation: “It’s just a coincidence that this music had to release now. By the way, that video is from two years ago, in Australia, which you all have been watching.”)

A Playful Response to a Viral Moment

Udit Narayan’s response at the event showcased his ability to handle controversy with humor and grace. Rather than shying away from the discussions, he acknowledged the incident while making a witty connection to the film’s title. His comments received a mix of laughter and applause, as the audience appreciated his lighthearted approach.

 

Despite the social media buzz, Udit Narayan remains one of India’s most beloved playback singers, with a career spanning several decades. While the viral video stirred conversations online, his ability to address it with humor and composure reaffirmed his standing as a seasoned entertainer.

As Pintu Ki Pappi gears up for its release, it remains to be seen if the film’s storyline and title continue to draw playful comparisons to the singer’s unexpected viral moment.

