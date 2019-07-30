Udit Narayan gets death threats: Veteran singer Udit Narayan recently claimed that he is getting the death threat calls from an unknown number. Currently, Amboli police are investigating the issue and have increased the patrolling near Udit's residence.

Udit Narayan gets death threats: It is no new that success comes up with a price, and by looking onto the past threat cases its seems like celebs are being targeted intentionally, and this time its Udit Narayan. Bollywood’s renowned veteran singer Udit Narayan recently claimed that he has been getting severe death threats from an unknown number, however, the singer has lodged an FIR in Amboli police station, Suburban Mumbai.

As per the reports, from past one month, an unknown caller calls him and giving threats of killing him, as the matter got into the police hands they got active and investigated the whole matter which took them to a new lead, that the calls were being made by a stolen phone which belongs Lakman. Meanwhile, the police have decided to transfer the case to the Anti- Extortion cell.

Speaking to the senior police inspector, Bharat Gaikwad said, the singer filed the complaint 4 days ago since then the police left no lead to follow up the case, and they have also increased the patrolling near Udit’s residence. In an investigation, the police found that the number was registered in the name of a security guard who works in Udit Naraya’s building, during the interrogation process, the guard told to the police that his phone was stolen a month ago.

Mumbai Police have forwarded the case of playback singer Udit Narayan, who alleged that he has been receiving threat calls from an unknown person for past one month, to anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/M4JVHzbMzr — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

On the professional front, the singer has given his talismanic voice in many big-budget films like Super 30, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD and many. Currently, the singer is gearing up for his next films like Lal Sarkar, Pyaar Ki Miss Call and Bhhai Ka Maal hai.

