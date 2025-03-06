Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
'Udit Narayan Kissed; That's Alright': Who Is Kunickaa Sadanand? Veteran Actress Defends Udit Narayan's Kiss On The Lips With Fan

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand has come forward to defend legendary singer Udit Narayan after a video of him kissing female fans at a concert went viral.

‘Udit Narayan Kissed; That’s Alright’: Who Is Kunickaa Sadanand? Veteran Actress Defends Udit Narayan’s Kiss On The Lips With Fan

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand came to defend singer Udit Narayan after a video of him kissing female fans at a concert went viral.


Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand has come forward to defend legendary singer Udit Narayan after a video of him kissing female fans at a concert went viral. The footage, which showed Udit Narayan kissing female concertgoers on the cheeks and lips, stirred controversy and sparked debate online. Many social media users criticized the singer’s behavior, but Kunickaa Sadanand believes the backlash is unfair.

Kunickaa Sadanand Shares Her Perspective

In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, Kunickaa shared her thoughts on the incident, emphasizing that while Udit Narayan’s actions might have been questionable, they were not entirely inappropriate. She stated, “Udit Narayan ji ne kiss kia wo toh theek kia, lekin galat jagah par kiya. Gaal par kar deta lekin ab… (Udit Narayan kissed; that’s alright, but he kissed in the wrong place. He should’ve kissed on the cheek).” Her statement highlighted that the issue was more about where the kiss happened rather than the act itself.

Questioning the One-Sided Blame

Kunickaa also questioned why all the blame was being placed solely on Udit Narayan when, according to her, the female fans were equally involved in the situation. She said, “I don’t blame anybody. Ab ladki bhi toh aayi hai saamne. Aapne aadmi pe kyu daal diya, ki tumne kyu kiss kiya? Ab aapki thali mein laddoo saj ke aayenge toh fir kya aap khayenge nahi unko? (The girl also came forward for the kiss. Why have you put the blame only on the man? If sweets are served on your plate, wouldn’t you eat them?).”

She argued that the singer was caught up in the energy of the live performance, a moment where emotions run high and interaction with the audience becomes a part of the experience.

The Excitement of Stage Performances

Speaking about live performances, Kunickaa explained how artists often get carried away in the thrill of the moment. She said, “Arey bhai, pehli baat toh stage show karna na (First of all, doing a stage show), it’s a different emotion altogether. You’re so excited, the audience is giving you so much, you’re on a high.”

According to her, the atmosphere of concerts can sometimes lead to such interactions, and the situation should not be judged too harshly.

Was the Video Resurfaced Intentionally?

Kunickaa also pointed out that the video in question is not new but an old clip that has resurfaced. She suggested that it may have been deliberately brought back into the public eye at a time when Udit Narayan was being considered for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. She hinted that his rivals in the industry might have had a hand in reviving the controversy to damage his reputation.

With these remarks, Kunickaa Sadanand has taken a strong stand in support of Udit Narayan, urging people to consider the full context before passing judgment on the singer’s actions.

