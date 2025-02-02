Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Legendary Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself at the center of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him kissing female fans during a live concert.

Legendary Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself at the center of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him kissing female fans during a live concert. The clips, which quickly went viral on social media, capture the veteran singer performing Tip Tip Barsa Pani while interacting with enthusiastic fans near the stage.

Udit narayan, tham jao sir. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AtIYhYt6ZX — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 31, 2025

Viral Video Sparks Debate

In the widely circulated footage, Narayan is seen taking selfies with female admirers before kissing them on the lips, sparking mixed reactions from the public. While some dismissed the act as a moment of excitement between an artist and his fans, others criticized it as inappropriate behavior.

Udit Narayan Responds to the Controversy

Addressing the backlash, Udit Narayan defended himself in an interview, stating that the incident was being blown out of proportion.

“Fans can be very passionate. We are decent people and do not engage in anything inappropriate. Some fans express their love in different ways—some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss hands… it’s all part of the excitement. There were bodyguards present, and the crowd was huge. This shouldn’t be made into a big issue.”

Despite his explanation, social media remains divided, with some netizens arguing that public figures should maintain boundaries with fans, while others see it as an overreaction to a moment of enthusiasm.

The Bigger Picture

This incident has reignited conversations around celebrity behavior and fan interactions, with many emphasizing the importance of mutual consent in any form of public engagement. While Udit Narayan enjoys immense respect for his contributions to the music industry, this controversy serves as a reminder of the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye.

