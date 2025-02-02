Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Legendary Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself at the center of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him kissing female fans during a live concert.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’


Legendary Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself at the center of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him kissing female fans during a live concert. The clips, which quickly went viral on social media, capture the veteran singer performing Tip Tip Barsa Pani while interacting with enthusiastic fans near the stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Video Sparks Debate

In the widely circulated footage, Narayan is seen taking selfies with female admirers before kissing them on the lips, sparking mixed reactions from the public. While some dismissed the act as a moment of excitement between an artist and his fans, others criticized it as inappropriate behavior.

Udit Narayan Responds to the Controversy

Addressing the backlash, Udit Narayan defended himself in an interview, stating that the incident was being blown out of proportion.

“Fans can be very passionate. We are decent people and do not engage in anything inappropriate. Some fans express their love in different ways—some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss hands… it’s all part of the excitement. There were bodyguards present, and the crowd was huge. This shouldn’t be made into a big issue.”

Despite his explanation, social media remains divided, with some netizens arguing that public figures should maintain boundaries with fans, while others see it as an overreaction to a moment of enthusiasm.

The Bigger Picture

This incident has reignited conversations around celebrity behavior and fan interactions, with many emphasizing the importance of mutual consent in any form of public engagement. While Udit Narayan enjoys immense respect for his contributions to the music industry, this controversy serves as a reminder of the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye.

Also Read: Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Filed under

Udit Narayan Kissing viral video

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bihar: 5 Nepalese Killed While Returning From Mahakumbh As SUV Overturns Avoiding Stunt Biker

Bihar: 5 Nepalese Killed While Returning From Mahakumbh As SUV Overturns Avoiding Stunt Biker

BSF Arrests 14 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian Agents, Seizes Contraband In Tripura

BSF Arrests 14 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian Agents, Seizes Contraband In Tripura

What Led Donald Trump To Impose Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, And China?

What Led Donald Trump To Impose Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, And China?

Vasant Panchami 2025: Why This Festival Is Also Referred As Bengali Valentine’s Day?

Vasant Panchami 2025: Why This Festival Is Also Referred As Bengali Valentine’s Day?

Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox