Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan is caught in a controversy as a video of him kissing a female fan at a live concert went viral, and getting backlash across social media. In the clip where Narayan performs Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the singer poses for selfies with a couple of female fans. He later goes on to kiss them on the lips, which has evoked indignation in the minds of netizens as inappropriate actions.

Other ‘Inappropriate’ Old Kissing clips go viral

Following the release of the viral video, several older clips of Udit Narayan kissing prominent female celebrities have resurfaced, amplifying the controversy. Among the most talked-about videos is one in which Narayan kisses singer Alka Yagnik on the cheek during an Indian Idol event. The singer’s swift, visible shock as she steps away from the kiss has caught the attention of social media users, who have commented on her apparent discomfort. In another video, Alka seems equally uneasy when Udit kisses her once again at a different event. The resurfacing of these clips has led to even more criticism from fans and viewers.

In one instance, Udit kissed Shreya Ghoshal on her cheek after receiving the Best Female Singer award, then he kissed actress Karisma Kapoor’s cheek. Both female characters looked shocked with a hint of discomfort, creating more outrage.

In his defense, Udit Narayan explained his actions in interviews after the incident by playing down the whole thing and stating that it was only a gesture of affection. He claimed that his relationship with his fans is very deep and pure and his gestures came from love and admiration in his fans’ minds.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Narayan said, “Fans are so crazy; we are decent people. They show their love in different ways. Some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… this is all a form of admiration.” He also claimed that many at his concerts, even bodyguards, encouraged such acts.

Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, he declared that there is nothing to be ashamed of about his actions. “Have I ever done something that has brought shame to me, my family, or my country? I don’t think so. Why would I now, when I have achieved all this? It was a translation of love of what you witnessed.”.

I’m laughing as I talk to you; I feel no regret.” He further elaborated, saying, “If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, I feel sorry for them.”

The response, however, continues to run high against the attempt of justifying the moves made by Udit Narayan as several individuals in online sites keep airing out their discomfort and frustration with a claim that numerous ladies featured on the videos show their visible un-cool and amazement from the random action. Another wrote, “Shreya obviously was quite uncomfortable and laugh(ed) at it off”; the other mentioned, “That’s just absolutely not acceptable.”

Many have reacted to the nature of these public displays, especially in the light of how the women involved have reacted.

Udit Narayan, who has been a prominent figure in Indian music for decades, is well-known for his contributions to iconic films and soundtracks across multiple languages. He has won numerous accolades, including National Film Awards for his work as a playback singer. His reputation as one of the most beloved voices in Indian music has been built over years of singing in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, and Veer-Zaara.

However, this recent controversy has raised questions about appropriate behavior in the entertainment industry, especially in terms of celebrity-fan relationships and professional interactions. While Udit Narayan maintains that his actions were simply expressions of affection, many are still questioning the boundaries of such gestures and the potential discomfort they cause to others.

