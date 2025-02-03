Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit kissed Shreya Ghoshal on her cheek after receiving the Best Female Singer award, then he kissed actress Karisma Kapoor's cheek.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces


Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan is caught in a controversy as a video of him kissing a female fan at a live concert went viral, and getting backlash across social media. In the clip where Narayan performs Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the singer poses for selfies with a couple of female fans. He later goes on to kiss them on the lips, which has evoked indignation in the minds of netizens as inappropriate actions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Other ‘Inappropriate’ Old Kissing clips go viral

Following the release of the viral video, several older clips of Udit Narayan kissing prominent female celebrities have resurfaced, amplifying the controversy. Among the most talked-about videos is one in which Narayan kisses singer Alka Yagnik on the cheek during an Indian Idol event. The singer’s swift, visible shock as she steps away from the kiss has caught the attention of social media users, who have commented on her apparent discomfort. In another video, Alka seems equally uneasy when Udit kisses her once again at a different event. The resurfacing of these clips has led to even more criticism from fans and viewers.

In one instance, Udit kissed Shreya Ghoshal on her cheek after receiving the Best Female Singer award, then he kissed actress Karisma Kapoor’s cheek. Both female characters looked shocked with a hint of discomfort, creating more outrage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAUGHTYWORLD (@naughtyworld)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DeepDream 💙✨ (@deepxedits8)

In his defense, Udit Narayan explained his actions in interviews after the incident by playing down the whole thing and stating that it was only a gesture of affection. He claimed that his relationship with his fans is very deep and pure and his gestures came from love and admiration in his fans’ minds.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Narayan said, “Fans are so crazy; we are decent people. They show their love in different ways. Some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… this is all a form of admiration.” He also claimed that many at his concerts, even bodyguards, encouraged such acts.

Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, he declared that there is nothing to be ashamed of about his actions. “Have I ever done something that has brought shame to me, my family, or my country? I don’t think so. Why would I now, when I have achieved all this? It was a translation of love of what you witnessed.”.

I’m laughing as I talk to you; I feel no regret.” He further elaborated, saying, “If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, I feel sorry for them.”

The response, however, continues to run high against the attempt of justifying the moves made by Udit Narayan as several individuals in online sites keep airing out their discomfort and frustration with a claim that numerous ladies featured on the videos show their visible un-cool and amazement from the random action. Another wrote, “Shreya obviously was quite uncomfortable and laugh(ed) at it off”; the other mentioned, “That’s just absolutely not acceptable.”

Many have reacted to the nature of these public displays, especially in the light of how the women involved have reacted.

Udit Narayan, who has been a prominent figure in Indian music for decades, is well-known for his contributions to iconic films and soundtracks across multiple languages. He has won numerous accolades, including National Film Awards for his work as a playback singer. His reputation as one of the most beloved voices in Indian music has been built over years of singing in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, and Veer-Zaara.

However, this recent controversy has raised questions about appropriate behavior in the entertainment industry, especially in terms of celebrity-fan relationships and professional interactions. While Udit Narayan maintains that his actions were simply expressions of affection, many are still questioning the boundaries of such gestures and the potential discomfort they cause to others.

ALSO READ: Chennai-Born Chandrika Tandon Just Won A Grammy: Everything To Know About Entrepreneur-Turned-Vocalist’s Album Triveni

 

Filed under

Alka Yagnik shreya ghoshal UDIT NARAYAN Udit Narayan Kissing

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Delhi Elections 2025: Affidavits of 10 Key Candidates, Including Criminal Cases And Financial Details

Delhi Elections 2025: Affidavits of 10 Key Candidates, Including Criminal Cases And Financial Details

Groundbreaking Breakthrough: Mice Born From Two Male Parents, No Mother Needed

Groundbreaking Breakthrough: Mice Born From Two Male Parents, No Mother Needed

Delhi Elections 2025: The Five Richest Candidates on Affidavit

Delhi Elections 2025: The Five Richest Candidates on Affidavit

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Humans Of Bombay Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Humans Of Bombay Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox