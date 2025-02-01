Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself in the eye of a storm following a video from his recent live concert that has gone viral. The footage, which shows the legendary singer kissing female fans on stage, has sparked heated debates online about celebrity conduct, fan interactions, and the ethical boundaries for public figures […]

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself in the eye of a storm following a video from his recent live concert that has gone viral. The footage, which shows the legendary singer kissing female fans on stage, has sparked heated debates online about celebrity conduct, fan interactions, and the ethical boundaries for public figures during performances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the viral video of #UditNarayan, the woman kissed first and didn’t ask for consent, then Udit kissed her It’s really disturbing pic.twitter.com/br7gbV8zO5 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Sweta (@Sweta10t) February 1, 2025

In the viral video, Udit Narayan is seen performing his iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a group of female fans gather near the stage to take selfies with him. In a moment of affection, the singer kisses them on the lips after clicking pictures. While some fans see it as a genuine expression of admiration, others believe it crosses personal boundaries, especially in today’s social climate.

The incident has caused a significant stir on social media, with divided opinions on whether Udit Narayan’s actions were inappropriate or just a playful interaction with his fans. While some fans continue to defend the singer, many others are calling for an explanation. The video has sparked discussions on how public figures should conduct themselves in such situations and the role of fan behavior during live performances.

In response to the controversy, Udit Narayan spoke to Hindustan Times, defending his actions. He explained that his fans are deeply enthusiastic, which sometimes leads to spontaneous expressions of affection. “Fans are so crazy. We are decent people. Some fans express their love this way. What’s the big deal? There are bodyguards, and people just want to meet me. Some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss my hands. This is madness and shouldn’t be blown out of proportion,” he said.

He further added that he felt the controversy may have been fueled by an ulterior motive, hinting at possible attempts to tarnish his family’s image. “Aditya (Narayan, his son) stays quiet and doesn’t get involved in controversies. There is madness when I am performing on stage, and I just let it be because my fans love me. I try to make them happy,” Udit Narayan said.

As for the kiss, Narayan called it a spontaneous gesture, emphasizing that he has been in the Bollywood industry for 46 years, and his image is far from that of someone who would intentionally overstep boundaries. He said that his reaction to his fans’ love was simply out of appreciation and affection, and he made sure to show respect by bowing down and folding his hands to honor them.

However, despite his defense, the incident has left a bitter taste for many online. Critics have expressed their disappointment, with some commenting, “A singer of his stature should be more aware of his actions in public.” Others were disturbed by the incident, with one person remarking, “Tell me it’s AI, tell me it’s fake! This is beyond disgusting.”

The video has also sparked deeper discussions on the role of fans and celebrities in today’s digital age, with many questioning whether such spontaneous acts of affection are appropriate, given the wide reach of social media and the lasting consequences of such behavior.

First, the girl kisses Udit Narayan without his consent. Then, Udit Narayan reciprocates. Yet, leftists and feminists cry foul only when he kisses back—because he’s a MAN. The girl’s actions? Conveniently ignored.

WHY?? pic.twitter.com/1WmimI3I8r — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) February 1, 2025

ALSO READ: Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event