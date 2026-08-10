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Home > Entertainment News > Udit Narayan’s Viral Kiss Controversy: What Did Kumar Sanu Say About The Singer’s Kissing Videos?

Udit Narayan’s Viral Kiss Controversy: What Did Kumar Sanu Say About The Singer’s Kissing Videos?

Udit Narayan's viral kiss controversy gets a playful twist as Kumar Sanu reacts to the singer's kissing videos and recalls their 90s rivalry.

Udit Naryana and Kumar Sanu, Image Credits- Instagram
Udit Naryana and Kumar Sanu, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 12:28 IST

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan have been among the biggest playback singers of the men in the 1990s. Although these two playback artists were at loggerheads with each other when it came to singing many of Bollywood’s hit songs in the 1990s, their friendly competition has now resulted in their being friends. 

Now, Kumar Sanu is back with a jibe on Udit Narayan for his kissing controversy that went viral on social media. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Kumar Sanu was asked about his massive number of fans, even women fans.

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What Did Kumar Sanu Say About Udit Narayan?

Kumar Sanu joked that he had never experienced the kind of fan interactions that put Udit in the spotlight.

“Nahi mereko koi chumma wumma nahi khaya. Na maine kisi ko khaya. Na toh main chumma diya, na liya. Maine woh sab nahi kiya,” he said.

Kumar Sanu’s comment translates to him saying that he neither kissed anyone nor was kissed by anyone, adding that he had never done such things. The remark appeared to be delivered in a humorous tone rather than as a serious criticism of his fellow singer.

What Was Udit Narayan’s Kiss Controversy?

The controversy surrounding Udit Narayan occurred when videos from his performances were uploaded on social media and went viral. In these videos, it was shown that the veteran singer was seen mingling with his female fans who had come forward for photos and greeting purposes while he was performing.

There was a certain video that came to light after a female fan kissed Udit on the cheek. This happened when the singer turned his head in order to receive a kiss on his cheek from the fan. Another video showing interaction between fans and the singer followed soon after.

How Did Udit Narayan Respond?

Udit Narayan has subsequently responded to the controversy and defended these meetings as fan gestures of affection.

According to Udit Narayan, “fans get very excited when they meet someone they like. Sometimes they shake hands with you, sometimes they kiss your hands. It is a gesture of affection from their side.” Udit Narayan also said that these incidents have been blown out of proportion and that there are crowds of people as well as security at his shows.

Kumar Sanu And Udit Narayan’s 90s Connection

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan were leading vocalists of Hindi film music in the 1990s. Their numbers were the rage of romantic movie music and both of them used to compete for top playbacks of their time.

But Kumar Sanu has already talked about how this equation was different with time. Even though they were rival vocalists in the prime of their career, they eventually ended up becoming good friends. The last comment that he has made on his fellow singer’s viral controversy seems to be one such instance.

ALSO READ: Govinda Finally Responds To Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Claims, Says ‘I Was So Sharif Till 34’

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Udit Narayan’s Viral Kiss Controversy: What Did Kumar Sanu Say About The Singer’s Kissing Videos?
Tags: Kumar SanuUdit Narayan

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Udit Narayan’s Viral Kiss Controversy: What Did Kumar Sanu Say About The Singer’s Kissing Videos?

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Udit Narayan’s Viral Kiss Controversy: What Did Kumar Sanu Say About The Singer’s Kissing Videos?
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