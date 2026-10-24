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Home > Entertainment News > Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?

Udta Teer collected Rs 4.10 crore net in India on its opening day. The spy comedy recorded 15.65% overall theatre occupancy on Friday, October 23, with night shows witnessing a stronger turnout.

Udta Teer
Udta Teer

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 12:59 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer has begun its theatrical run with a modest opening at the Indian box office. The spy comedy collected Rs 4.10 crore net on Day 1, Friday, October 23, according to trade estimates reported by Sacnilk. The film’s India gross collection stood at Rs 4.83 crore, with the opening-day figures reflecting a relatively slow start despite its wide theatrical release. 

The film was screened across 6,265 shows nationwide on its opening day and recorded an overall occupancy of 15.65% for its Hindi 2D version. Morning shows began with 5.08% occupancy, which rose to 14.46% in the afternoon before settling at 13.77% in the evening. Night shows drew the largest crowds, with occupancy reaching 25%. 

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The opening indicates that the film has room to grow over the weekend. Its performance on Saturday and Sunday will be crucial in determining whether audience interest translates into stronger box-office collections.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: How Does It Compare With Ayushmann’s Previous Film?

Udta Teer has recorded a slightly higher opening than Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s previous film together, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which reportedly collected Rs 4 crore on its first day. The difference, however, is marginal, at around Rs 10 lakh. 

The opening is also below some of Khurrana’s biggest theatrical openers. His Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 10.69 crore on Day 1, while Bala opened at Rs 10.15 crore. Dream Girl earned Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day. In comparison, Udta Teer has started on a more restrained note. 

What Is Udta Teer About?

Directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut, Udta Teer blends espionage with comedy and follows a spy mission that spirals into chaos amid secrets, confusion and mistaken identities. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Mukul Dev in supporting roles. 

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film arrived in cinemas on October 23, 2026. With its opening-day business at Rs 4.10 crore net, the film’s immediate box-office prospects will depend on whether it manages to draw larger audiences over its first weekend. 

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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?
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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?

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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?

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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?
Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?
Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?
Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?
Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Pick Up After Rs 4.10 Crore Start?

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