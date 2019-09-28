Udta Teetar song from Saand ki Aankh: Makers of Saand ki Aankh today released its first song Udta Teetar on YouTube. The song till now has got more than 30,000 views and fans couldnt stop gushing over Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Watch song here

Udta Teetar song from Saand ki Aankh: Actress Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to storm the nation with their on-screen shooter dadi role in Saand Ki Aankh film. Today, the makers of the film released its first peppy number, Udta Teetar, on YouTube. In video, both the actresses are in desi yet bold sharpshooter avatar.

The song displays training session of both the sexagenarian sharpshooters and their basic life in Haryana. Sunidhi Chauhan and Jyoti Nooran have given their voice, while Raj Shekhar has written the lyrics of the song. The song till now has garnered more than 30,000 views with thousands of lovable comments for both the actresses.

Fans are lauding the great work of both actresses for doing justice to Chandro and Prakashi Tomar real-life character. While others liked Bull’s eye dialogue in the song. Though both the actresses are garnering a lot of attention in the song, Vineet Kumar as an instructor is also grabbing attention for his role.

Watch Udta Teetar song:

The film Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmarhemed and Reliance Entertainment. The film is a true story based on Chandro and Prakashi Tomar life who bagged various award as a sharpshooter.

Director Tushar Hiranandani tried his best to bring real-life on big screens as the film has been shot in Hastinapur and Mawana. Apart from Bhumi and Taapsee, Prakash Jha, Shaad Randhawa, Vineet Kumar and Nikhat Khan can be seen in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 25, 2019.

In an interview Director, Tushar said, both the actresses has given their 100 % in the film and got so well into dadi’s characters. Though the film got into many controversies as some Bollywood actors questioned that how come actresses in their 30s can do justice to 60-plus-year-olds character. Fighting all odds the film is creating the right buzz as the movie has all the necessary elements to hook the audiences.

Watch Saandh Ki Aankh trailer

