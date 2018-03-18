Comedian Kapil Sharma is making a comeback on the small screen with his much-awaited comedy show Family Time with Kapil Sharma. However, seems like all is still not well between Kapil and his former co-star Sunil Grover as the duo once again engaged in a heated argument on micro-blogging site Twitter and the war of words took place over Kapil's new show Family Time with Kapil.

King of comedy Kapil Sharma is making a much-awaited comeback on small screen with his upcoming show Family Time with Kapil Sharma and his fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite comedian back on television after a long gap. However, as the comedian-turned-actor is busy promoting his upcoming show, a war of words took place between him and his former co-star Sunil Grover on micro-blogging site Twitter. It all began when fans were waiting to know if the show will also feature the entire cast of the Kapil’s previous show, The Kapil Sharma Show, including Sunil Grover.

On being asked about making a comeback with Kapil on Family Time with Kapil Sharma, Sunil tweeted, ““Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon. (There are several people like you who ask me the same thing but I have not received any calls for this new show. My phone number is the same. But with all your good wishes, I have signed a new project and soon will come in front of you all.)”

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon🙏 https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

In response to Sunil’s tweet, Kapil Sharma accused Sunil of lying and said, ““Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u.” Sunil had quit Kapil Sharma’s show last year when an ugly fight took place between the two and the duo has not worked with each other since then.

