As Ujjain’s Khade Hanuman Idol Leaves Authorities In A Fix, Kailash Kher’s ‘Hey Hanuman’ Arrives With A Powerful Message

Hanuman ji has unexpectedly become the centre of attention across two very different stories this week. In Ujjain, the Khade Hanuman idol has become the focus of a road-widening row after the temple structure around it was dismantled but the approximately eight-foot idol remained at its original spot. The issue has drawn devotees, engineers and even IIT Indore experts to the site as authorities work out how the idol can be safely relocated without damaging it.

And amid that conversation around Bajrangbali, Kailash Kher has lent his unmistakable voice to ‘Hey Hanuman’, the third song from the upcoming film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The track focuses on one of the Ramayana’s most powerful moments when Hanuman is reminded of the immense strength that has always existed within him.

What Is Happening With Ujjain’s Khade Hanuman Idol?

The Khade Hanuman temple is located in Ujjain’s Bada Sarafa area along the stretch between Kanthal and Gopal Mandir. The road there is being widened from around nine metres to 15 metres as part of preparations ahead of Simhastha 2028. Several religious structures fall within the proposed expansion, and the temple structure surrounding the Hanuman idol has already been dismantled.

However, the idol itself remains at the spot. Some reports initially claimed that attempts involving machinery had failed to move it, leading devotees to describe the development as a miracle. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation later clarified that no actual attempt to physically relocate the idol had yet been made and that experts were first studying how it could be shifted safely.

IIT Indore experts have since used specialised equipment to examine the idol’s depth and the surrounding soil. The final method and timing of relocation are expected to be decided after the technical assessment.

Why Is Ujjain’s Khade Hanuman Story Drawing So Much Attention?

What began as an infrastructure issue has now turned into a major matter of faith. With the surrounding structure removed and the idol still standing at its original location, devotees have been arriving in large numbers. The situation has also triggered opposition to relocation from sections of the religious community.

The unusual visuals of the idol standing amid the demolished structure have helped the story spread widely online, with many interpreting the development through the lens of devotion while authorities continue to treat it as a technical relocation challenge. Against that backdrop, the release of a new song dedicated to Hanuman has arrived at an interesting moment.

What Is Kailash Kher’s ‘Hey Hanuman’ About?

Hey Hanuman is the third song from Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha and has been sung in Hindi by Kailash Kher. The song begins with the call “Jago Hey Hanumant, Veer Mahan” and recreates the moment when Hanuman is reminded of his forgotten strength.

Rather than presenting that strength simply as physical power, the song connects it directly with his unwavering devotion to Shri Ram. The sequence moves from hesitation towards awakening and determination before building into chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” That theme of strength already existing within and needing only to be awakened — is also what Kailash Kher describes as the central idea behind the track.

What Did Kailash Kher Say About ‘Hey Hanuman’?

Speaking about the song, Kailash Kher said that he wanted his vocals to carry both bhakti and veerta. He explained that Hanuman’s extraordinary power comes from his complete devotion to Shri Ram, and that the song is essentially a call to awaken the strength that already exists within a person. It is an idea that fits naturally with Kailash Kher’s distinctive vocal style, which has long been associated with devotional and spiritually charged music.

Who Plays Hanuman In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha?

Nirbhay Wadhwa portrays Hanuman in the film. According to Wadhwa, the sequence is powerful because Hanuman is not suddenly receiving a new ability. Instead, he is being reminded of the strength that has always been within him.

For the actor, the challenge was to balance two sides of the character immense power on one hand and complete humility before Shri Ram on the other. Wadhwa said Kailash Kher’s vocals helped bring both emotions into the sequence.

Who Else Stars In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha?

The film features: Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.

A separate Chhattisgarhi version of Hey Hanuman, sung by Rakesh Sharma, is also set to be released. The song follows the previously released tracks Siya Ram and Ram Ji Ki Sena, taking the soundtrack from Ram-Sita devotion to the resolve of Ram’s army and now to Hanuman’s awakening.

Where Was Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Shot?

Parts of the film were shot across the landscapes of Chitrakote in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The makers have highlighted the region’s traditional association with Dandakaranya and the vanvaas journey of Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman. That real-location approach is being used to give the film’s Ramayana retelling a more grounded visual identity.

When Will Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Release?

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is scheduled to release theatrically on September 25, 2026, in both Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. The timing of Hey Hanuman is particularly striking.

While Ujjain is witnessing a very real debate involving faith, development and an idol that authorities are trying to determine how to safely relocate, the song brings audiences back to the central idea traditionally associated with Hanuman strength rooted not in ego, but in devotion. Two unrelated developments, but both have placed Bajrangbali firmly in the spotlight.

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