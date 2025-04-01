Home
UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools


In a move to spark meaningful discussions on child psychology, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the Netflix series Adolescence will be made accessible to schools across the country. The decision follows the show’s overwhelming success and its thought-provoking exploration of youth mental health.

As reported by Variety, Starmer was deeply moved by the series and its impact. He shared that watching the show with his own children reinforced its significance, prompting his decision to introduce it to a wider audience, particularly students.

“As a father, watching this series with my teenage son and daughter, I can say—it resonated profoundly. Encouraging students to engage with these themes is essential,” Starmer remarked.

The Prime Minister commended Adolescence for tackling complex social issues such as toxic masculinity and online radicalization. He stressed the need to openly discuss how young people interact, the digital content they consume, and the influences shaping their perceptions.

“Understanding the evolving conversations among teenagers is crucial. If we want to support them effectively, we must acknowledge the pressures they face and help them navigate these challenges,” he added.

The announcement came after a roundtable discussion between Starmer and representatives from various charities, as well as Adolescence producers Emily Feller and Jo Johnson, and co-creator Jack Thorne. Thorne had previously advocated for the series to be incorporated into school curriculums, emphasizing the importance of listening to young people’s experiences to address the issues raised in the show.

Adolescence follows the gripping story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, a seemingly ordinary boy who is arrested for murdering a classmate. Over four episodes, the series delves into his psychological state and the shocking truth behind the crime, leaving his family shattered by the revelations.

