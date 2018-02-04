Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is relieved and content after his film Padmaavat finally saw the light of the day. Mr Bhansali said that it was his biggest test to get the movie released. Padmaavat director further said that he has many ambitious projects lined up for future. Meanwhile, Padmaavat is continuing its successful run at the box office and looks set to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose film Padmaavat finally hit the theatres on January 25 after several delays and protests from Hindu fringe groups is finally breathing a sigh of relief as the film is continuing to do good business at the box office. “I feel extremely good. When you fight a battle for a year-and-a-half, it’s a really long time. It’s not something that you think anybody would go through to create a film in any part of the world. It was my biggest test but my commitment to the film was resolute,” Bhansali told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Mr Bhansali said that he did not think of giving up despite the largescale protests and massive controversies surrounding the film as he loved it more than his life. He added protests made him feel like somebody was attacking his child and he needed to do everything in his capacity to protect it. Talking about his future projects, Mr Bhansali told the paper he has a list of movies that he wants to make and only four have been ticked off as yet. “I have a list of films out of which I have ticked out four, and I was planning them over the years. There are more to come and all of them are very ambitious and difficult. I have anyway always made difficult films and never taken a shortcut,” he said.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat is continuing its blockbuster run at the box office and looks set to enter Rs 200 crore club.