The pictures and videos of the extravagant event has indubitably taken the internet by storm. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty among others graced the event with their presence and even put on astounding performances. Ranvir Singh impersonated Simmba from his latest movie, at the event with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn joining him on stage from the Singham series.
Akshay Kumar has also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen having fun with fellow mates Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the sets of Umang 2019. B-town ladies slayed their outfits at the event, posing for the paps donned in designer ensembles. After putting up the breathtaking performances the celebs went on to get themselves clicked with the police personnel with unending enthusiasm.
The ace figures of bollywood payed their respect to the Mumbai police by thanking them and putting up this bizzare function on the stage with great love and passion.
