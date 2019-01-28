Bollywood celebrities put the show together to pay their respect and celebrate the annual Mumbai Police festival, Umang 2019 held on Sunday. All the B-town stars were seen shaking their legs to give electrifying, high on spirit performances, enthralling the audience.

The pictures and videos of the extravagant event has indubitably taken the internet by storm. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty among others graced the event with their presence and even put on astounding performances. Ranvir Singh impersonated Simmba from his latest movie, at the event with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn joining him on stage from the Singham series.

Akshay Kumar has also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen having fun with fellow mates Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the sets of Umang 2019. B-town ladies slayed their outfits at the event, posing for the paps donned in designer ensembles. After putting up the breathtaking performances the celebs went on to get themselves clicked with the police personnel with unending enthusiasm.

The ace figures of bollywood payed their respect to the Mumbai police by thanking them and putting up this bizzare function on the stage with great love and passion.

Here’s Bajirao, Simmba and Sooryavanshi along with our creator, #RohitShetty signing off from the #Umang show tonight 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/0QQaBBmdOb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2019

Baadshah @iamsrk performing on song which suits His title the most – Baadshah Mai Baadshah 👑👑🔥🔥#ShahRukhKhan #Umang2019 pic.twitter.com/tdqGKXAW3g — SRK FANBASE (@SRKFansBase) January 27, 2019

MORE PICS- Akshay sir clicked with mumbai police at #Umang2019 event in mumbai yesterday! pic.twitter.com/vyAOZSItvS — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) January 27, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan shaking a leg on stage 😍🕺💃 #Umang2019 pic.twitter.com/DLRHZ8bz0X — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) January 28, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More