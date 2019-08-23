UN has extended its support to Priyanka Chopra. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said that UNICEF Goodwill ambassadors hold the right to speak about issues that concern them. However, their personal views and opinions do not reflect that of UNICEF.

Amid the storm on Priyanka Chopra’s UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador status, the UN has clarified its stance on the issue. Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson for secretary-general Antonio Guterres, recently addressed the issue at his daily briefing on Thursday and said that UNICEF Goodwill ambassadors hold the right to speak about issues that concern them in their personal capacity. UNICEF does not necessarily endorse their personal views or actions.

But, when the Goodwill ambassadors speak on the behalf of UNICEF, they are expected to take an impartial position based on evidence. Furthermore, he emphasised the role of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors and said that they are prominent personalities who agree to volunteer their time and public profile to promote the rights of children.

After online petitions seeking to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari wrote to the UN regarding the same. She wrote to the UN that the actor has publically supported India’s position on Kashmir and the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan, which is against the principles of peace and goodwill. Therefore, it is requested that Priyanka is removed as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador with immediate effect.

In reaction to the demands to remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador, several celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ayushmann Khurrana have come out in her support. Extending her support to Priyanka, Kangana recently told a news portal that it is not an easy choice to make between one’s duty and emotions. Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in upcoming films like The Sky Is Pink and Netflix film We Can Be Heroes.

