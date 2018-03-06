According to unconfirmed rumours circulating on social media, Irrfan Khan is reportedly suffering from Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Grade IV, that has also been identified as one of the deadly cancers. As the news broke out, hundreds and thousands of fans poured in their well-wishes for the superstar across the globe.

As the fans try to recover from the massive shock of losing legendary Bollywood actor Sridevi, the unconfirmed rumour of Blackmail star Irrfan Khan reportedly suffering from Brain cancer was definitely something no one would have expected. Identified as Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Grade IV, also called ‘death on diagnosis’ is one of the deadly brain cancers. If the latest reports are to be believed, Irrfan had been having convulsion attacks along with slurring of speech due which he had to be admitted into the Hospital immediately.

As the news broke out, hundreds and thousands of fans poured in their well-wishes for the superstar across the globe. One of the Twitter user tweeted, “WHY GOD WHY.. WHY GOOD PEOPLE HAS TO SUFFER ALWAYS @irrfankhan” while another fan added, “That’s really shocking. This cancer menace is really a big scare. May god give him and his family strength to face this situation and hope he comes out of it stronger.” In an official statement issued on his Twitter handle, Irrfan had earlier said, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.”

Here are some of the fan reactions on the shocking news:

He further added, “My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week- ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till them, wish the best for me,” he said.On the work front, Irrfan Khan will be next seen in his upcoming film ‘Blackmail.’ After which, he will start shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj’s next with Deepika Padukone.

NewsX has no confirmed medical reports but the latest reports floating on the internet suggest the same. We wish Irrfan Khan a long and healthy life.

