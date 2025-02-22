In September, the founder of Bad Boy Records was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in the Southern District of New York. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys, Anthony Ricco, has filed a motion to withdraw from the mogul’s legal defense team.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ricco did not provide a specific reason for his decision but stated, “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” according to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Court Decision Pending on Attorney’s Withdrawal

For Anthony Ricco to be officially removed from the case, a judge must approve his motion. Despite his departure, Combs will continue to be represented by five other attorneys, including lead counsel Marc Agnifilo.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his affidavit, Ricco explained that his brief explanation was due to his wish to maintain attorney-client privilege. He also mentioned that his decision followed discussions with Agnifilo.

No Delay Expected in Sean Combs’ Federal Trial

Ricco assured that his withdrawal would not delay the trial schedule, stating, “This motion for withdrawal of counsel, if granted, will not result in a delay of the present schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial, or the present schedules for briefing of pretrial legal issues.”

He emphasized that Combs would continue to be represented without any lapse, as his legal team still includes five other attorneys of record.

Sean Combs Facing Federal Charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently incarcerated as he awaits trial on federal charges. In September, the founder of Bad Boy Records was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in the Southern District of New York. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Three federal judges have denied Combs’ requests for bail, citing concerns about potential witness tampering. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The trial is scheduled for May 5.