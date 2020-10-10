Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister, will be the first film to hit the theatres on October 15, post COVID-19-induced lockdown on cinema halls lifted.

“IN CINEMAS NEXT WEEK… poster announcing the theatrical release…,” he tweeted. Taran also shared a poster of the film featuring Oberoi, bearing an uncanny resemblance to PM Modi. The poster read, “The first movie to release in theatres post lockdown.” In the movie, which was first released on May 24 last year, Oberoi plays the titular role of PM Modi, essaying as many as nine different looks.

This is a first for the Saathiya actor who has played a real-life character. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta and Zarina Wahab. Produced by Sandip Singh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, the biopic showcases PM Modi’s political journey.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the Standard Operating Procedures) for film exhibitions and cinema halls ahead of the reopening of cinema halls under Unlock-5. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and broadcasting, Javadekar said that as per the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls will reopen from October 15.

