Unveiling Grandeur: Inside The Ambani Family's Seven-Month Wedding Affair

Wedding events lasting several days have become common across cultures worldwide, stretching from Friday night cocktail receptions to Sunday brunches that leave guests nursing sore heads. What might have once been a brief affair can now easily extend to three or four days.

However, a wedding that spans seven months is a rare occurrence, even in the world of extravagant Indian weddings.

On Friday, Anant Ambani — the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, head of India’s largest private sector corporation with an estimated net worth exceeding $122 billion, according to Forbes — will marry pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant. Since January, the couple has marked their engagement with frequent celebrations, averaging an event every six weeks.

From a star-studded engagement party to performances by global icons like Rihanna and Justin Bieber, no expense has been spared. For those trying to keep track of the Ambanis’ ongoing celebrations and the lavish bashes that have already unfolded, here’s a detailed timeline of what promises to be the wedding event of the year.

December: The engagement

On December 29, Anant Ambani proposed to Radhika Merchant in a low-key ceremony at a temple in northern Rajasthan, surrounded by close family and friends.

January: The engagement party

Actor Ranveer Singh and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, attended the January engagement ceremony. Radhika participated in a traditional “mehndi” ceremony on January 18, adorning her hands and feet with henna. The following day, the couple hosted their “Gol Dhana” engagement party, attracting Bollywood’s biggest names including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

March: Pre-wedding party

The name might suggest otherwise, but this gathering took place over four months before the Ambani’s main wedding event. Held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, it boasted a guest list of 1,200 attendees and featured choreographed Bollywood-style dances, spectacular fireworks, and a sumptuous feast of 500 dishes prepared by a team of 100 chefs. The highlight of the evening was Rihanna’s rare performance, marking only her second appearance in six years.

Among the distinguished guests were tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, elegantly attired in traditional Kashmiri coats. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also graced the occasion with their daughter. Prior to the festivities, the Ambani family organized a communal dinner for over 50,000 villagers near Jamnagar, adding a touch of community spirit to the lavish affair.

May: The European cruise party

The Ambanis embarked on a luxurious four-day European cruise aboard a privately chartered ship, commencing their journey from the Sicilian city of Palermo and concluding in Rome. Despite a strict ban on phones, leaked social media footage revealed onboard concerts by renowned artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Teases Anant Ambani’s Wedding Feature on ‘The Kardashians’ in Major Announcement

Their itinerary included notable stops along the way: In Cannes, a grand masquerade ball at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes mansion featured a mesmerizing performance by Katy Perry. Later, in Portofino on the Italian Riviera, a private evening event saw the main square closed off to the public as esteemed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli serenaded the guests.

July 2-5: Mass wedding and musical night

On July 2, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant organized a mass wedding, termed as “Samuh Vivah,” in Palghar, a town approximately 70 miles from Mumbai. Over 50 underprivileged couples were graciously invited to partake in the celebrations, receiving generous gifts ranging from gold ornaments to a year’s supply of groceries.

Shortly thereafter, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai, established by Anant’s mother, Nita Ambani, the couple hosted a vibrant evening of music and dance known as the “sangeet.” The event was highlighted by a captivating live performance from none other than Justin Bieber.

July 8: The Haldi

The couple participated in a private “haldi” ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual where turmeric paste is applied to the couple’s heads, faces, or bodies. Photos later surfaced of Radhika in a custom ensemble by Anamika Khanna and Anant in attire by Sandeep Khosla.

Friday: Main ceremony

The wedding will commence at the 16,000-capacity Jio World Convention Center, featuring a red carpet and A-list attendees in classical Indian attire. Speculation surrounds the lineup of performers, rumored to include Adele and Lana Del Rey, promising no shortage of extravagance.

Saturday: Divine blessings ceremony

The day following the wedding will mark one of the final stages in the Hindu wedding itinerary: the “Shubh Ashirwad,” also known as the divine blessings ceremony. During this ritual, the couple seeks blessings (“Ashirwad”) from elders within their community, often receiving showers of rose petals or rice as they proceed down the aisle once more.

Sunday: The reception

The grand celebrations wrap up on Sunday with the ultimate tribute to the couple: the “Mangal Utsav,” or reception. Guests are expected to attire themselves in “Indian chic” for this occasion. Both Saturday and Sunday’s festivities are slated to unfold at the Ambani family’s iconic 27-story residence, Antilia.

ALSO READ: Watch: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Exchange Heartfelt Vows at The Wedding Ceremony