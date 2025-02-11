Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue, emphasizing that while freedom of speech is important, it should not infringe on others' rights.

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and his remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Javed condemned the comments as “distasteful,” she also expressed that such actions should not lead to imprisonment.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Incident

The controversy arose when Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant during his appearance on the show.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” This remark sparked public outrage, leading to several legal complaints and accusations of promoting obscenity.

Uorfi Javed’s Perspective on the Issue

In an Instagram story shared on Monday, Uorfi Javed shared her thoughts on the situation. While she disapproved of the comment, she questioned whether such remarks warranted imprisonment, saying, “You don’t like certain people, you don’t like the things that they do or say, but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious?”

Javed, who has also appeared on India’s Got Latent and walked out of an episode due to offensive remarks directed at her, emphasized that Samay Raina, a friend of hers, also should not face severe punishment for his involvement.

She added, “Samay is a friend, I have his back, but even the rest of the people on the panel, what they said was distasteful, yes, but I don’t think they deserve to go to jail for that.”

Complaints and Reactions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue, emphasizing that while freedom of speech is important, it should not infringe on others’ rights. He assured that appropriate action would be taken if societal norms were violated.

Complaints have been filed against not just Ranveer Allahbadia, but also other panellists on the show, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid), and Ashish Chanchlani for allegedly using abusive language and promoting obscenity.

In response to the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, admitting that his comments were a “lapse in judgment”. He expressed regret for his actions, clarified that comedy is not his forte, and reassured his audience that the controversial segments were removed from the show’s recording.

As of now, Samay Raina and Apoorva Makhija have not commented on the controversy.