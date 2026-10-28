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Home > Entertainment News > Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice

Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice

Uorfi Javed shares a viral video of an argument with a security guard, alleging her Mumbai housing society stopped visitors from entering her home for a content shoot.

Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)
Uorfi Javed (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 14:18 IST

Actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed has shared a video of a heated confrontation with a security guard at her Mumbai housing society, alleging that visitors arriving for a content shoot were stopped from entering her home. The incident comes amid an ongoing dispute between the actor and her housing society over restrictions on filming social media content inside her apartment.

On Wednesday, October 28, Uorfi shared a screenshot of a society notice concerning filming and shooting reels inside residential flats. Reacting to the notice, she questioned the rule and wrote, “Shooting reels inside your own flat is illegal by my society.” 

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In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Uorfi is seen confronting a security guard over the alleged restrictions. She claimed that a visitor, identified as YouTuber Nayandeeprakshit, and his team were stopped from entering her home for a shoot. She also alleged that her staff’s belongings were checked. 

Uorfi Javed Accuses Housing Society Of Harassment

Sharing her concerns on social media, Uorfi alleged that the housing society committee had restricted her. According to the actor, the committee considers filming content for social media a commercial activity because the videos are uploaded online and contribute to her popularity.

She also claimed that the dispute escalated after she approached the police over an earlier rule concerning visitors entering the residential complex. According to her, the previous restriction required residents to obtain permission through their landlords for guests arriving after 6 pm. 

Uorfi further alleged that society members had asked her landlord to evict her, but the landlord refused. Expressing her frustration, she wrote, “Every other person shoots content in their house; how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business.” 

Uorfi Javed Questions Ban On Shooting Reels Inside Her Home

The latest incident has brought attention to the restrictions Uorfi says are affecting her work as a content creator. She alleged that visitors suspected of carrying cameras or filming equipment were being stopped at the entrance and that their belongings were checked.

The actor also raised concerns about visitor restrictions in September, claiming people arriving for interviews and shoots were denied entry after 10 pm without prior email permission from the flat owner. She had questioned the legality of those restrictions in a post on X. 

As of October 28, the reports reviewed contain Uorfi’s allegations and her account of the society notice, but no response from the housing society addressing her claims. The dispute has since drawn online attention, with a video of her confrontation with the security guard circulating on social media.

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Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice
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Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice

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Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice
Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice
Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice
Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice
Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice

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