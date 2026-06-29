Uorfi Javed Slams False Claims About Changing Her Name and Religion: ‘Do Your Homework’

Uorfi Javed has never been one to ignore online criticism, especially when it involves misinformation. The reality television personality and fashion influencer has once again addressed a viral video that criticised her clothing choices while also making false claims about her personal life. The controversy began after a content creator shared a video alleging that Uorfi had built her career solely around wearing revealing outfits. The video also claimed that she had changed both her name and religion, assertions that the actor and social media star has now categorically denied.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Uorfi dismissed the allegations and criticised the creator for presenting unverified information as fact.

‘I never changed my name or religion’

In her strongly worded response, Uorfi made it clear that the claims circulating online were inaccurate. She wrote, “Please do your homework. I never changed my name or religion.” The actor further added that she does not personally follow any religion, putting to rest speculation that has surfaced on social media more than once over the years.

While responding in her signature unfiltered style, Uorfi also took a dig at the creator’s criticism of her personality and fashion choices. “I may be bold with my clothes, but I’m equally bold with my words,” she remarked, before adding that she was choosing not to respond more aggressively.

The reality star also objected to comments suggesting she had no meaningful work beyond her public image. She urged the creator to look up her body of work online, pointing out that she has appeared in several television shows and reality programmes throughout her career. Ending her note, Uorfi said criticism was acceptable as long as it was based on facts.

“Criticise me all you want, but don’t spread fake news,” she wrote, adding that there was little point in responding similarly because “no one cares” about those making such allegations.

Why Uorfi Javed often dominates social media conversations

Uorfi has become one of India’s most talked-about internet personalities, largely because of her unconventional fashion experiments. Rather than relying on designer labels alone, she has built a reputation for transforming unexpected everyday objects into wearable outfits. Her creations frequently spark debate online, with some praising her creativity and others questioning her unconventional style.

Whether admired or criticised, her fashion statements consistently generate conversation across social media platforms.

From a wearable cake to bottle caps: Uorfi’s latest fashion experiments

In recent weeks, Uorfi has continued pushing the boundaries of fashion with outfits that quickly went viral. One of her most talked-about appearances featured what initially looked like an elegant black strapless gown. The surprise came moments later when members of her team sliced into the dress, revealing that it was actually made from cake. Calling it “India’s first wearable cake dress,” Uorfi confidently posed for photographers before a piece of the edible outfit was cut and served.

Soon after, she shared another unconventional creation on Instagram, a dress crafted entirely from recycled bottle caps. Through a behind-the-scenes video, Uorfi showed how the plastic caps were melted, flattened, cut into smaller pieces and assembled into a striking outfit. The reel highlighted the craftsmanship behind the look and quickly attracted attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

A career built beyond viral fashion

Although many know Uorfi for her bold wardrobe choices, her journey in entertainment began long before she became a social media phenomenon. She first appeared in Hindi television shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her popularity expanded significantly after participating in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, where her outspoken personality helped her build a dedicated online following. Since then, Uorfi has carved out a niche that blends fashion, digital content and reality television. While her outfits continue to divide opinion, her latest response makes one thing clear: she is willing to accept criticism, but not misinformation.