A minister named Sunil Bharala from Uttar Pradesh lashed out at Sonakshi Sinha for her lack of knowledge of history and called her a Dhan Pashu.

Sonakshi Sinha has been all over the news for all the wrong reasons post her appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati where she shocked everyone after she failed to answer a question related to Ramayana on the game show. Several memes started doing rounds on social media and many users slammed her for her lack of basic things about Ramayana.

Now, a minister from Uttar Pradesh named Sunil Bharala has taken a dig at the actress and called her a Dhan Pashu which means a money animal. He said that people like Sonakshi Sinha only care about money and nothing else.

Sunil Bharala is the Labour Welfare Council chairman. Slamming Sonakshi Sinha, Bharala said that such people are only worried about money and do not care to know about our history and the gods and mythology.

They are so busy earning money that they do not have any time to learn about the history and that is a very sad thing. For the uninitiated, it all started when on September 20, Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati where she did not know the answer to a question related to the Ramayana which shocked everyone including Amitabh Bachchan.

Post this, social media was flooded by memes on Sonakshi Sinha and the actress faced a lot of backlash for her lack of knowledge about Ramayana given that the name of her house is Ramayana and her brothers are named Luv and Kush.

However, Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to give a solid reply to all the trolls and said that it is okay if she does not have knowledge about certain things. Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. The movie is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and is slated to hit the silver screen on December 20, this year.

