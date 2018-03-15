Comedy Nights With Kapil fame Upasana Singh aka Pinky Bua escaped a molestation attempt on Sunday in Chandigarh as the actor's cab driver drove her to an isolated place and stopped the car mid-way. Suspicious by the turn of events, the actor instantly informed the police and her family members after which the driver was arrested. On Monday, the cab driver confessed his crime and issued an official written apology to the actor.

In a conversation with the daily, Upasana revealed, “I was returning to my hotel from the last day of my shoot. Usually, the distance between my shoot location and hotel was covered in 45 minutes but that day it was over two hours and I was still on road. When I asked the driver he said he has lost the way. After this, I asked him to ask for the way, but his response alerted me. I asked him to stop the car but he refused and later even deliberately messed up with the engine of the car. I warned him of consequences and called my family members and police. They reached on the spot and arrested the driver.” The cab driver confessed his crime on Monday and gave an official written apology to Upasana.

When the actress was asked why she later withdrew her complaint against the cab driver, she told Zoom, “The thing is that the owner of the car has cancer, he was not involved in what happened, but his car was confiscated. And the driver was badly beaten; he lost his job, so he got a punishment. People from my shooting also came along with the car owner asking me to forgive him as he was the only breadwinner in his house. After a lot of apologies, I took this action.”

