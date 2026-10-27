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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark

‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark

Maninder Buttar has broken his silence after Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s controversial remarks about his earlier visit to the state. The singer has demanded the full recording of his 2019 performance.

Maninder Buttar (Image: X)
Maninder Buttar (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 17:52 IST

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar has responded to the controversy surrounding Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s remarks about his earlier visit to the state, asking the minister to release the complete recording of his 2019 performance. The singer said he was hurt by the comments and wanted the public to see the footage before drawing conclusions about what happened.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online showing Uniyal making remarks about Maninder while speaking to singer Daler Mehndi during an event in Uttarakhand. The minister allegedly claimed that Maninder had been beaten up during an earlier visit and made a derogatory comment involving the singer’s father. Maninder addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session on Monday, October 26, recalling his performance in Uttarakhand and disputing the impression created by the minister’s remarks.

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What Did Maninder Buttar Say About The Controversy?

Recalling his visit to Uttarakhand in 2019, Maninder said he had performed for more than an hour at the event. He also claimed that Subodh Uniyal had attended the show and honoured him by placing a traditional Pahadi cap on his head. In his statement, the singer said, “It was back in 2019, almost seven years ago, when I travelled to Uttarakhand for a show and performed for more than an hour. The Honble Minister even came on stage and honoured me by placing a traditional Pahadi cap on my head. I performed the entire show wearing that cap.”

Maninder then directly appealed to the minister to make the full recording public, saying he wanted people to assess the incident for themselves.

“I want the truth to come out. I respectfully request the Honble Minister to upload the complete recording of that show so that everyone can see what actually happened and judge for themselves if I did anything wrong,” he said.

The singer also expressed disappointment that the remarks had involved his father. Describing himself as someone who had tried to avoid controversy, Maninder said he was shocked to learn what had been said about him and his family.

Maninder Buttar Denies Performing Under The Influence

During the Instagram Live session, Maninder also rejected any suggestion that he had performed under the influence of alcohol or another intoxicating substance. He said he had always taken his work and professional responsibilities seriously and had tried to maintain respect for others. Reiterating his demand, he called for the complete, unedited footage of the 2019 performance to be released.

“I am a small artist, and I have always tried to keep my family away from controversies like these. I have never performed under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance, and I have always taken my work and my responsibilities seriously,” he said.

Maninder added that he wanted people to watch the recording and decide what had happened rather than rely solely on claims made publicly. The singer’s request places the focus on the original performance and the circumstances surrounding it. The complete recording has been requested by Maninder, but the supplied account does not establish that it has been released.

What Did Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal Say?

The controversy began after a video from Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, surfaced online. During the event, Uniyal reportedly interrupted Daler’s performance and questioned his singing. He also allegedly accused the singer of being under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing to a pre-recorded track.

While speaking to Daler, the minister referred to Maninder’s earlier visit to the state and allegedly said, “Yahaan aapse pehle Maninder Buttar pit ke gaya tha… aur itna pita tha ki uska baap bhi dobara nahi aa sakta yahaan pe.” The remark triggered criticism online, with the language used by the minister becoming a central point of the controversy. Maninder’s response has focused on his recollection of the 2019 show and his demand for the full recording.

Why Did Mika Singh Criticise The Minister?

Singer Mika Singh also criticised Uniyal after the video circulated online. He described the remarks as rude and disrespectful, arguing that artists should be treated with dignity rather than humiliated on a public platform. The controversy has since drawn attention beyond the original exchange at the event, with Maninder’s demand for the footage adding another dimension to the dispute.

For now, the singer has asked the minister to release the complete recording so that the circumstances of the 2019 performance can be examined. Until that footage or further verified information becomes available, the allegations surrounding the earlier visit remain disputed rather than independently established.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan Gets Relief In ‘Leave India’ Notice Case As Govt Assures Bombay HC He Won’t Be Asked To Leave On October 28

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‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark
Tags: celebrity controversyentertainment newsManinder Buttarmika singhpunjabi singerSubodh UniyalUttarakhand news

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‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark

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‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark

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‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark
‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark
‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark
‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark
‘Upload The Full Recording’: Maninder Buttar Breaks Silence After Uttarakhand Minister’s ‘Pit Ke Gaya’ Remark

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