Uri actor Dhairya Karwa to play Ravi Shastri: Uri actor Dhairya Karwa has been roped in for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's next film 83. In the film, the actor will be seen playing former cricketer Ravi Shastri. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars celebrities like Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and more. The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s latest release Gully Boy continues to take box office and social media by storm, the actor has already started prepping for his next film 83. After actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu, the latest one to reportedly join the star cast of the film is Dhairya Karwa who will be playing the role of former cricketer Ravi Shastri. Dhairya Karwa was recently seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike as Captain Sartaj Singh.

According to latest reports, Dhairya has already started preparing for his role in Mumbai. The reports also suggest that Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal might also be roped in for the film.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 chronicles the glorious 1983 world cup victory of Indian cricket team. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be playing former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev on-screen. Along with him, Saqib Saleem will be playing Mohinder Amarnath, Harrdy Sandhu will be playing Madan Lal, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar, Ammy Virk will be playing Balwinder Sandhu, Tamil actor Jiiva will be playing Krishnamachari Srikkanth, YouTuber Sahil Khattar will be playing Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil will be playing Sandeep Patil and Pankaj Tripathi will be playing PR Man Singh.

In his latest interview with a news portal, Ranveer had said that he is hoping to become Kapil Dev’s shadow in the film. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2020. With 83, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More