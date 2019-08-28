Uri actor Vicky Kaushal love, affair: Vicky Kaushal won the title for Best Actor in National Film Award 2019, the actor is recently featured in a music video alongside Nora Fatehi. The music video is all about love and heartbreak, here is what Vicky says about his real-life love experience.

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal love, affair: I have not had so much drama in my relationships

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal on love affair: Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his win on National Film Awards, the actor is also featured in his first music video alongside Nora Fatehi. The music video is all about heartbreak, love and emotions. The song launched on August 23 and since then the actor is enthusiastic about his first single release. The actor is national crush as he is tall, dark, handsome and successful, his non-film single, Pachtaoge is loaded with emotions but Vicky revealed that there is no such drama in his real life. He talked about the different phases of life but untouched to such heartbreak.

The actor said that he had not to face all this in his life but he knows people who have been through such heartbreaking relationships. He added that is it is not necessary to be cheating to give you a heartbreak it could be something else that heart you, that broke you and lasts longer. He added that he had some people in life who have gone through this.

On song release, he said that he had no clue if the song is working or not but the director Bhushan Kumar said that is going good and he believed him.

The sensational voice of Arijit Singh gave it a tremendous response, the song was written and composed by Jaani and Vicky Kaushal has been featured co-starring Nora Fatehi. It was Vicky’s first music video and till now the video has hit 34 million viewers on YouTube.

After giving phenomenal performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and many, the actor is lined up with some new projects that include biopic of field marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam, Udham Singh, Karan Johar directorial Takht alongside Ranveer Singh and Ala Bhatt, and horror drama Bhoot.

