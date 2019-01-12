Uri box office collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen with his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strikes. Helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, Uri has been receiving positive reviews from the film critics as well as the celebrities on social media. Released on January 11, the film has clashed with Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office.

With the release of Uri, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has once again proved that he is the rising star of Bollywood. After delivering impressive performances in films like Raazi, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju, the actor is back on the big screen to essay the story of 2016 surgical strikes and pay a tribute to the Indian army. As the superstar continues to garner praises for his performance by film critics and make all the right buzz on social media, the box office verdict of Uri will be out today.

Looking at the buzz around the film, Vicky’s massive fan base, and positive reviews, the film is likely to get a good opening at the box office and earn Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1. With this, the biz. of Uri is likely to be impacted by subsequent releases. On January 11, the film clashed with Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister that is based on former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru’s book that goes by the same name.

In Tollywood, films like Ajith-starrer Vishwasam, Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Ram Charan-starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama have released. However, the films are not likely to have a significant impact on the biz. of Uri. Helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, Uri is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP films.

Post Uri, Vicky Kaushal has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is scheduled to release in 2020. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

