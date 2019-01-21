Uri box office collection Day 10: Helmed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Uri: The Surgical Strike is making all the right buzz at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Uri has inched closer to the Rs 100 crore club. Released on January 11, the film clashed with The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike is on a dream run at the box office. Receiving an average opening, the film has only been witnessing an upward trend even since, all thanks to a positive word of mouth. After a blockbuster 2018, the actor is all the set to deliver the first Rs 100 crore film and we couldn’t be more excited. To share the latest trade analytics, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account a few hours ago.

Noting down the benchmarks achieved by Uri, Taran Adarsh noted that the film crossed Rs 50 crore on Day 5, Rs 75 crore mark on Day 8 and is now gearing to cross Rs 100 crore mark on Day 10. A similar growth was earlier observed with films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Stree, Raazi, Badhaai Ho and Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety. In its second week at the box office, Uri earned Rs 7.66 crore on Friday and Rs 13.24 crore on Saturday making it a total collection of Rs 91.84 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is the best trending film, as far as medium-budget films go… Even better than #TWMReturns, which is the highest grossing film in this category… Data follows… #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

Days taken to reach ₹ 💯 cr by medium-budget films…#UriTheSurgicalStrike: Day 10#TWMReturns: Day 11#Stree: Day 16#Raazi: Day 17#BadhaaiHo: Day 17#SKTKS: Day 25

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10#Uri is not just the first ₹ 💯 cr film of 2019 [#Hindi language], but also the first BLOCKBUSTER of 2019… #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to make big noise at the BO… Should cross ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 10]… Second Sat is higher than first Sat [₹ 12.43 cr] and almost double of second Fri… [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr. Total: ₹ 91.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

Needless to say, Vicky Kaushal’s charm has worked at the box office yet again. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, Uri revolves around 2016 surgical strike conducted by Indian Army. Released on January 11, the film clashed with Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister on the cinema screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More