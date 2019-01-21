Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike is on a dream run at the box office. Receiving an average opening, the film has only been witnessing an upward trend even since, all thanks to a positive word of mouth. After a blockbuster 2018, the actor is all the set to deliver the first Rs 100 crore film and we couldn’t be more excited. To share the latest trade analytics, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account a few hours ago.
Noting down the benchmarks achieved by Uri, Taran Adarsh noted that the film crossed Rs 50 crore on Day 5, Rs 75 crore mark on Day 8 and is now gearing to cross Rs 100 crore mark on Day 10. A similar growth was earlier observed with films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Stree, Raazi, Badhaai Ho and Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety. In its second week at the box office, Uri earned Rs 7.66 crore on Friday and Rs 13.24 crore on Saturday making it a total collection of Rs 91.84 crore.
Needless to say, Vicky Kaushal’s charm has worked at the box office yet again. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, Uri revolves around 2016 surgical strike conducted by Indian Army. Released on January 11, the film clashed with Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister on the cinema screens.
