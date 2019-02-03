Uri box office collection Day 24: Uri: The Surgical Strike is among the top films who has beaten the mark of the third-week collections of films like Padmaavat, Sanju and Simmba. Till now the movie has earned Rs 180 crore and aims to hit 200 crore mark soon. The movie features big stars Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Action film Uri: The Surgical Strike which was released on January 11, 2019, and has currently refused to slow down in the race of box office collections. Talking about the figures, the movie is ranking good and is striving well among other movies. The movie has beaten Rajkummar Rao’s Stree and Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Many Returns and has currently won the title of the highest grosser mid-budget film. Enjoying the rank of 2019 first blockbuster hit, though the movie has received a mixed response, all the actor’s performance is quite appreciated.

Talking about the figures, on Day 8 the movie earned Rs 75 crore, Day 17 it earned Rs 150 crore and on Day 23 it earned Rs 175 crore. According to movie critic Taran Adarsh, the target of Rs 200 crore seems certain now. Till now the movie has totally earned Rs 180.82 crore and it continues to pose tough competition among all the films at the box office.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains the first choice of moviegoers… Continues to pose tough competition to all films – new as well as holdover titles… [Week 4] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 180.82 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

₹ 175 cr: Day 23

India biz.

Target ₹ 200 cr seems certain now. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

The movie originally started it a long way with Anupam Kher’s starrer The Accidental Prime Minister. As per records, the movie has already broken the marks of Simmba, Sanju and Padmaavat by earning up to Rs 35 crore in its third week. Going in detail Padmaavat stuck at Rs 31.75 crores and Simmba at Rs 20 crore. Overall, the military drama has stood alone and has grossed over Rs 200 crores worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the film.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its fantastic journey… Biz on [fourth] Fri is *higher* than [third] Thu [₹ 3.31 cr], which speaks of its incredible hold… Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Sat; Day 23]… [Week 4] Fri 3.36 cr. Total: ₹ 174.43 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

