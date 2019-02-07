Uri box office collection day 26: After crossing major records Vicky Kaushal's film Uri is expected to hit the mark of Rs 200 crore according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie features Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal and got released on January 11, 2019. Now it is also said the film may enter the race of Rs 300 crore.

The year 2019 commenced with a patriotic blend at the box office with the movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika. Currently, it is Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri which is high on Josh and is hitting the floors by entering the league of Rs 200 crore mark. The film is later followed by Manikarnika which hitted the silver screens on Republic Day weekend. Successfully, the film has entered its fourth week and the most breaking point is that it has broken various records with its riding Josh especially from Baahubali 2.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie will soon cross Rs 200 crore mark. Talking about the figures, until now the movie has earned Rs 195.49 crore and it is expected to cross the mark today and will head to the race of Rs 300 crore. Till now Uri holds the highest collections for Day 23 and Day 24 in India by earning Rs 6.53 crore and Rs 8.71 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike will cross ₹ 200 cr on [fourth] Thu… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 195.49 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2019

The film stars Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is based on the surgical strikes which were held in the month of September 2016 by the Indian Army. Uri was announced by the producer just after a year of the surgical strike. The movie released on January 11, 2019, and has received mixed reactions from the critics but the fans loved it and proved to be one of the major hits of 2019.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its glorious journey… Biz on [fourth] Mon is next to #Baahubali2 [₹ 2.90 cr]… ₹ 225 cr+ *lifetime biz* is not ruled out… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.86 cr, Mon 2.84 cr. Total: ₹ 192.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2019

