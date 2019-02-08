Uri: The Surgical Strike started off with a big bang in 2019. After giving major films like Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal again excelled his talent in the film Uri. Aditya Dhar's film has also titled to become first medium-budget film to earn Rs 200 crore in its fourth week.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has almost crossed all the records at the box office and has reached the mark of Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. Featuring Vicky Kaushal, the movie will soon be titled as the first medium-budget film to enter the royal club of Rs 200 crore in just 4 weeks of its release. It seems 2019 started with a patriotic blend and even after entering into the love week of February, the people are still preferring the Vicky Kaushal’s starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Talking about its collection worldwide, the movie has successfully entered the race towards Rs 300 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures so far. The movie crossed Rs 50 crore on its fifth day, Rs 75 crore on its Day 8. Talking about the second week Day 17 led them Rs 150 crore and Day 28 proved to be a great day for the makers as the movie earned Rs 200 crore. Uri stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Television star Mohit Raina and was initially made on a budget of Rs 54 crore. The military drama was released on January 11, 2019, and gathered greatly mixed reviews from the critics. The josh is still high and is making new records at the Box Office. The most appreciating part about the film is Vicky Kaushal’s performance which is simply commendable.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

₹ 175 cr: Day 23

₹ 200 cr: Day 28

India biz.#Uri will cross ₹ 200 cr mark [Nett BOC] *within one month* of its release… The josh is veryyy high! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike will emerge the first *mid-range film* to cross ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 28]… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.62 cr, Wed 2.38 cr. Total: ₹ 197.88 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2019

