Uri: The Surgical Strike has almost crossed all the records at the box office and has reached the mark of Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. Featuring Vicky Kaushal, the movie will soon be titled as the first medium-budget film to enter the royal club of Rs 200 crore in just 4 weeks of its release. It seems 2019 started with a patriotic blend and even after entering into the love week of February, the people are still preferring the Vicky Kaushal’s starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Talking about its collection worldwide, the movie has successfully entered the race towards Rs 300 crore.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures so far. The movie crossed Rs 50 crore on its fifth day, Rs 75 crore on its Day 8. Talking about the second week Day 17 led them Rs 150 crore and Day 28 proved to be a great day for the makers as the movie earned Rs 200 crore. Uri stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Television star Mohit Raina and was initially made on a budget of Rs 54 crore. The military drama was released on January 11, 2019, and gathered greatly mixed reviews from the critics. The josh is still high and is making new records at the Box Office. The most appreciating part about the film is Vicky Kaushal’s performance which is simply commendable.
